We’re All Preppy Now

The Kingdom of Prep: The Inside Story of the Rise and (Near) Fall of J.Crew by Maggie Bullock Buy on Bookshop

Articles of Interest: American Ivy by Avery Trufelman

Prep, Avery Trufelman observes in her seven-part podcast American Ivy, has become so ubiquitous that some of its central features no longer read as preppy at all. The khakis and Oxford shirts that once screamed country club are now considered everyday “classics” or “basics.” When Michelle Obama was first lady, she regularly wore J. Crew to signal how ordinary and approachable her family was—a sharp contrast with the equally preppy looks President John F. Kennedy’s family often sported, which five decades earlier signified their belonging in American elite. Indeed, the embrace of prep by both the first Roman Catholic and Black first families reveals a powerful theme in the history of prep: not just the persistence of a WASP style, but its appropriation by diverse swaths of Americans.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch directed by Alison Klayman

American Ivy is one of a recent spate of works, as sumptuous as a stack of cable-knit crewnecks, that trace the rise of prep, and attempt to make sense of the shifting aspirations that it has embodied in the past century or so. Like American Ivy, Maggie Bullock’s book The Kingdom of Prep: The Inside Story of the Rise and (Near) Fall of J.Crew reveals the ways in which an unlikely range of figures has tried to expand the meaning of prep, in line with the whitening of American Jews, the growing presence of women in the corporate workforce (including, more slowly, the C-suite), and the dizzying transformations wrought by the rise of online shopping and fast fashion. Meanwhile, the documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch goes inside a 2004 discrimination lawsuit at one of the biggest purveyors of prep, examining a fight over who can lay claim to distressed Henley tees or tartan plaid. It poses most starkly a question that runs through all three works: Can a style apparently so steeped in elitism ever really serve as an equalizer—the ultimate neutral?

For all its appearance of casual refinement, “prep” comes from scrappy origins. As Trufelman recounts, its story in the United States begins after the War of 1812, when a surfeit of British fabric enabled the rise of ready-made clothing for men. Before then, people shopped for cloth rather than clothes, which they would sew into garments on their own or bring to a tailor. Ready-made clothes meant secondhand clothes, which were a mark of poverty. But when piles of fabric began to show up in New York City ports at a time when labor was in plentiful supply, a grocer named Henry Brooks took notice. Instead of hiring expensive male tailors, he hired women to sew standardized suit patterns cheaply and opened a shop on Catherine Street, where, all of a sudden, middle-class men could afford a smart suit.