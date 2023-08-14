We’re All Preppy Now

Prep culture had for decades been the unofficial uniform of the ruling class who frequented the most elitist institutions, but Abercrombie leadership was unique in being so “unapologetic about it,” one former employee recounted, and “doubled down on being exclusionary.” The company ultimately settled in 2004 for $40 million, but admitted no wrongdoing. Indeed, two years later, then-CEO Mike Jeffries described Abercrombie’s customer as “the attractive, all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends,” as opposed to the “not-so-cool kids,” comments that resurfaced when the company was under heat for not stocking sizes larger than a women’s 10. Over the next several years, the company faced three more suits, brought by Muslim women discriminated against for wearing hijabs; one made it to the Supreme Court, which decided against Abercrombie 8–1 in 2015.

One of the fascinating lessons from the White Hot saga is how vast a variety of people claimed prep for themselves, whether Abercrombie liked it or not. Barrientos, who was thrilled to be hired at Abercrombie, was a Black woman studying at a West Coast state school, a world away from the Ivy universe that had enchanted Ishizu more than half a century earlier. Ocampo, the Filipino employee fired because of his ethnicity, first encountered the brand in the dorms at Stanford, where his roommate plastered ads on their wall that first struck him as white. Yet the black-and-white spreads by fashion photographer Bruce Weber also functioned somewhat like mid-century physique magazines, nominally about bodybuilding (or shopping) but doubling as a medium for gay men to appreciate male bodies and connect with one another. It was “clear to anyone paying attention that there were many gay men involved in ALL of it,” journalist Benoit Denizet-Lewis tells Klayman. One designer recalls Jeffries crudely telling her he only wanted to sell “heterosexy.” In actuality, Abercrombie queered prep.

By the time of the first lawsuit, prep already belonged to its admirers. In the 1990s, prep was a mainstay of hip-hop culture, where the “clean” look that purveyors of prep had been selling for decades was reinvented as “fresh.” Snoop Dogg and Raekwon wore Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, appropriating as street wear styles originally meant to evoke the decidedly nonurban environments of Ivy League campuses and country estates. As the internet democratized discourse of all sorts, consumers made new demands of the companies that once controlled the web. Bloggers like Yu and a crop of body-positive influencers called Abercrombie to task on its gatekeeping in a way previously impossible. Blogs like J. Crew Aficionada reported on style releases and fawned over new colorways, but also publicly demanded accountability for quality issues—which only multiplied as the brand struggled to keep pace with the pressures of fast fashion and its private-equity investors.