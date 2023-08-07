Protecting Abortion Rights Requires Protecting Democracy as Well

We need to push back on restrictive anti-abortion laws—but in order to win, we must understand that the fight for abortion rights is being waged through erosion and neutralization of our democratic processes. The rules that provide the scaffolding for abortion—and many other fundamental rights—must be vigorously defended. To protect abortion, we must protect democracy itself.



That means we need to advocate for expanded access to ballot measures. Popular democracy has been successful in protecting and expanding reproductive rights, as well as many other fundamental freedoms. In Kentucky and Michigan, ballot measures have safeguarded abortion. Even in Kansas, a ballot measure on abortion rights prevailed last year despite an overwhelmingly conservative legislature. Strengthening access to this tool will serve as a check on gerrymandered legislatures that seek to rule without meaningful consent from the people they are sworn to serve.

This work also requires that we wage a battle against partisan gerrymandering orchestrated by anti-choice Republicans. Gerrymandered maps in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Ohio—maps drawn in violation of the Voting Rights Act and deemed unconstitutional by lower courts—have elevated anti-choice politicians and protected them from accountability. From members of Congress to state legislative officials, politicians installed through gerrymandered maps have favored voter suppression bills to further protect their positions. Fighting back against gerrymandering is critical to unwinding the extremist chokehold on state legislatures and on Congress.

