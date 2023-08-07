Protecting Abortion Rights Requires Protecting Democracy as Well

Here’s the situation. Abortion-rights advocates previously placed a measure on Ohio’s November ballot that would amend the state’s constitution to protect the right to abortion. Afraid the measure would pass, abortion opponents quickly suggested a higher threshold for public ballot measures and rushed the proposal onto an earlier ballot—in the dead of summer. While Ohio’s Republican state lawmakers and the GOP elections chief deny that the August 8 ballot measure was intended to hinder the November ballot question, the “yes” campaign has repeatedly called on voters “to protect life,” and Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose told a group of Republican voters that the ballot question was “100 percent about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.”



Anti-democratic measures like Ohio’s Issue 1 are emblematic of how the fight for abortion rights is playing out in a post-Roe America. With almost 70 percent of Americans supporting abortion rights, opponents are increasingly offering no substantive response. Instead, they’re deploying a quiet, nationwide strategy of altering the playing field in ways that concentrate power in the hands of conservative extremists—limiting abortion by undermining democracy itself. Anti-abortion activists realize they can’t win a fair fight, so they’re changing the rules of the game.



This approach is not new. Attacking democratic initiatives and voting rights has long been at the forefront of an anti-abortion strategy. In Georgia and Missouri, gerrymandering concentrated power in the hands of conservatives, with harsher abortion laws following soon after. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill significantly restricting voting rights the same week that a law essentially banning abortions at six weeks took effect, making his legislative agenda harder to reverse. Across the country, anti-abortion laws and anti-democracy efforts have gone hand in hand, allowing an extremist minority to impose its will on a majority of Americans.