Ohio Republicans’ Devious Plot to Stop Voters From Legalizing Abortion

“Under the current framework, wealthy out-of-state interest groups—like the abortion lobby—are able to buy their way onto the ballot every election cycle and insert their political agendas into our constitution,” Marbach said. “Passing Issue One puts a stop to that, restoring trust and confidence in our state’s guiding document and making it no longer vulnerable to the political whims of our day.”

Opponents of the measure counter that passing it would allow a minority to dictate state policies on abortion and other issues as well. “The whole point of ballot initiatives is to be a tool, a check and a balance on the power of the legislature in case they aren’t being responsive [to the public],” said Sarah Walker, the director of policy and legal advocacy at the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center. “This is a direct attempt to limit what goes on the ballot, or what may be successful.”

State Representative Brian Stewart, a Republican who spearheaded the effort to get Issue One on the ballot, said in a June interview with Cleveland.com that it would head off efforts to pass “far-left ballot proposals,” such as measures to increase the minimum wage. The Ohio Restaurant Association and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce have endorsed the measure in order to block proposed initiatives that could increase the minimum wage or end the tipped wage. (Richard Uihlein, a billionaire and Republican megadonor, also donated to the political action committee which pressured state lawmakers to lift the threshold to 60 percent.)