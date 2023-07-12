Ohio Republicans’ Devious Plot to Stop Voters From Legalizing Abortion

“Ultimately, this is about blocking Ohio voters from being able to vote on abortion access,” said Lauren Blauvelt, the vice president of government affairs and public advocacy at Planned Parenthood Advocacy of Ohio. “It is a direct attack on our democracy, and it absolutely is supposed to be a barrier to Ohioans who have spoken and want a vote on reproductive freedom.”

Earlier this month, a coalition of abortion rights supporters submitted more than 700,000 signatures to put the amendment on the November ballot (current law sets the threshold at around 400,000 valid signatures). The signatures must be checked by county board of elections officials and approved by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose by July 25. If it makes it onto the ballot, the campaigns for and against the amendment will likely attract significant spending and national attention, coming roughly a year and a half after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The future of abortion access in the state was already uncertain. In September, a six-week abortion ban was briefly adopted in the state, before a judge blocked it. Abortion remains legal in the state through 22 weeks, pending a review by the state’s Supreme Court. “This is a very tenuous position to be in,” Maria Phillis, a spokesperson for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and a maternal-fetal medicine physician in Ohio, told me last month. With a Republican supermajority in the state legislature, a Republican governor, and a Republican state Supreme Court, “it’s very difficult to get any kind of political redress,” Phillis continued.