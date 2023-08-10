Britain’s Hot New Import From America: The Climate Culture Wars

Ironically, it was the Tories who first encouraged the scheme. Yet Sunak, out of political desperation, is now awkwardly trying to wage a climate culture war more reminiscent of Republicans in the U.S. “I’m on the drivers’ side,” he declared. Chiding “anti-motorist Labour” and their “anti-car schemes,” he posed for a strange photo op in which he’s smiling, seemingly alone, behind the wheel of a 1976 Rover he claimed to have been Thatcher’s. (It was actually used by her bodyguards.) Beyond the pro-car antics, the Tories have emphasized other moves targeting green policies, like granting hundreds of new licenses for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea and lowering the country’s long-standing price on carbon.

That emphasis, of course, is more rhetorical than anything else. New drilling permits had been in the works for a while, and the Tories haven’t nixed their commitment to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Their anti-green push was inspired, it seems, by an election held in late July in the London suburbs of Uxbridge and South Ruislip—the seat held by Boris Johnson before he resigned in June, no less. With Labour Party London Mayor Siddiq Khan planning to expand ULEZ to the suburbs, Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell made opposition to the program central to his campaign, dubbing his race a “referendum on ULEZ.” Against expectation, he narrowly kept the seat in Tory hands.