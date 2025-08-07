Republican Woman Running for Office Thinks Women Shouldn’t Hold Office
Meet Mylie Biggs.
This Republican woman running for office thinks women shouldn’t run for office.
Mylie Biggs, the daughter of Trump-loving Representative Andy Biggs, is running for a seat in the Arizona state Senate. And a year ago, she went on a podcast and said that she doesn’t believe women should hold political office, reported the Phoenix New Times.
“Honestly, I don’t know if I would vote for any female. I don’t know if females should be in office,” Biggs said on the show.
“There are a lot of really good women in office, I’m not trying to hate on anyone—like, some really good congresswomen,” Biggs added. “Yeah, I don’t think women should hold office in general. That’s my position. That’s my stance. I think women should run the home.”
Biggs launched her campaign in late June, saying on X, “My parents taught me to love my country, the Constitution, and to value my freedoms. I’ve watched so many good people in my life serve this country in the military and in public office. I too seek to serve.”
But on the podcast, Biggs didn’t seem interested in serving—or even in working at all. She lamented how “modern feminism” has changed the world, “starting with women’s right to vote.”
“I hate a 9-to-5 schedule,” Biggs added. “I get home, and I don’t want to do anything else. Like, women aren’t built for this.”
Since announcing, Biggs has not submitted a campaign finance report, and has not yet raised any money, according to the Phoenix New Times.
Many women are “built for this,” but perhaps Biggs is not one of them.