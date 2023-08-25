They Were Fearless 1890s War Correspondents—and They Were Women

It is also surprising. In the straitened late-Victorian atmosphere of 1897, Stewart was a 28-year-old woman with a past—and a present. Twice married, she was unable to secure a divorce from her second husband, Donald William Stewart. And there was an additional complication. Not only was Stewart a captain in the British Army, but his father—Sir Donald Martin Stewart—had served as Queen Victoria’s commander in India, a position of high rank and prestige in the British Army.

Cora Stewart met Crane in late 1896 in Jacksonville, Florida. Stewart had escaped England and ran the Hotel de Dreme—a lavish nightclub and house of assignation where prostitutes could rent rooms to entertain clients. Crane was in town to sail with a ship trying to break a blockade that the U.S. government had placed on arms shipments to Cuban rebels. One attempt to do so almost cost him his life on January 2, 1897, when the ship on which he was traveling sank near present-day Daytona Beach. The incident was the spur for one of his finest short stories, “The Open Boat.”

The couple intertwined their fates shortly after Crane’s near-death experience. In March 1897, he found assignments to cover the war in Greece for the Journal and the Westminster Gazette—an English daily specializing in long-form war journalism. Stewart abandoned the Hotel de Dreme to accompany him. They arrived in Greece in early April, journeying together from New York via London and Marseilles. At some point, Stewart wrangled her own assignment as a female war correspondent from the Journal. And any potential whiff of notoriety that might be attached to dispatches sent under her own name? It was vanquished with her use of the nom de plume “Imogene Carter.”