Violence Is Coming? Sorry, It’s Already Here—and Getting Worse.

The GOP base itself is constantly primed for violence by both politicians and social media influencers. Consider Matt Walsh and Chaya Raichik (a.k.a. “Libs of TikTok”), who publish a steady stream of agitprop against schools and medical facilities that support LGBTQ youth. Almost without fail, whatever institutions they target are deluged with bomb threats. One school just outside Tulsa has been targeted for six straight days after its librarian was the subject of one of Raichik’s posts. Making this worse was that Oklahoma state Schools Superintendent Ryan Walters (a Republican) shared Raichik’s post. Though Walsh and Raichik claim that they have nothing to do with the bomb threats, they are almost surely the result of their actions.

One possible way to at least try to slow down right-wing violence would be if law enforcement agencies took the threat seriously and were willing to clamp down on it. However, the FBI has known for almost two decades that U.S. law enforcement has been infiltrated by far-right extremists and extremist organizations. Many in law enforcement are sympathetic to far-right organizations, and some actively coordinate with them. We saw this on video as police palled around with Kyle Rittenhouse right before he gunned two people down in Kenosha, Wisconsin. White supremacy is a unifying thread through these stories of police ties to right-wing militias and hate groups. Even the Secret Service, which requires full lifestyle polygraphs, has coordinated with the far-right Oath Keepers group. Expecting law enforcement to protect against right-wing violence is a bit like putting the fox in charge of guarding the chicken coop.

All of this adds up to a dangerous situation. Assault rifles and ammunition are readily available to everyone. The Republican base is convinced that leftists are the real threat of violence and political repression, despite the massive quantitative evidence to the contrary. GOP leadership downplays violence, glorifies it, or blames it on “those people” when convenient. The de facto leader of the conservative movement is a big fan of violence and has a pattern of inciting it. Law enforcement is permeated with links to right-wing extremist groups. There’s a federal election coming up, and Trump is facing jail time if he doesn’t win. If he is defeated, he will be in a position where he has nothing to lose from inciting more violence: Either his scheme succeeds and he avoids prison, or it fails and he spends the rest of his life there regardless of how many new charges are added.