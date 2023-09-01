Welcome to College—and a Lifetime of Debt

Every year, millions of students decide to take out a mortgage on their futures because they believe it is the price they have to pay to access a plethora of jobs that would otherwise be inaccessible. These are jobs that include “perks” like health care, paid time off, and—if you’re lucky—retirement benefits. Today, the average price of admission to this workforce is more than $37,000 a year—for four years. A degree, of course, doesn’t guarantee one of these jobs. But it is necessary to be considered for many of them.

Higher education has long been treated as a placebo for deep inequalities, even as it has rapidly grown more unaffordable. It is, in many ways, emblematic of America’s hyper-individualism and resistance toward solving structural problems: Hard work—in the form of studying, winning prizes and scholarships, and grinding through challenging subjects—could lift anyone out of poverty. This line of thinking conveniently blames low earners without college degrees for their predicament and implicitly provides an argument against expanding the welfare state or raising the minimum wage.

As the cost of college soared, many still clung on to the promise that the price was self-evidently worth it—even as tuition outpaced inflation several times over. Pointing to a 14 percent annual rate of return calculated by the Federal Reserve, Princeton University’s president wrote in April that “it is hard to conceive of a more reliable and cost-effective investment than attending and completing college.” His op-ed for The Washington Post failed to mention that this figure, by the Fed’s own admission, has declined in recent years because of rising tuition.