Welcome to College—and a Lifetime of Debt

For millions of students, the global pandemic fundamentally altered one of the most important questions many young people face: Is going to college worth the cost? Suddenly without the dorms, dining halls, and larger “college experience,” a few hours of remote instruction spent tucked away in their childhood home looked different. Even after colleges and universities opened their doors again, the doubt persisted. After years of skyrocketing expenses, many had hit a breaking point, questioning not just whether a degree was worth what is, for some, decades in debt, but also what it is we pay for when we pay for a college education.

The high cost of higher ed has long been rationalized as a down payment on a better future, an investment in skills that will translate into over a million dollars in additional lifetime earnings when compared to those with only a high school diploma. But as the return on investment declines, many young people are no longer buying that story. Today, a majority of Americans—56 percent, according to a March survey from The Wall Street Journal—believe college is no longer worth the price. And yet, American policies and politics remain stuck in an era when a year of college cost a fraction of what it does today.