The Broken Promise of “College for Everyone”

The biggest impact, however, was on students. As it turned out, college often didn’t pay for itself. And for many borrowers, the debt they took on grew larger over time rather than smaller, due to compounding interest. As a result, millions of the Americans who followed the rules and did what they were told ended up saddled with loans that, even in bankruptcy, were extremely difficult to discharge. This figure includes those who took on debt to pay for occupational degrees in blue-collar trades like cosmetology and mechanics.

Even as diplomas often failed to deliver for college graduates, the mantra—and the mania—about higher education as a means of economic uplift continued. Americans who never went to college, or who didn’t leave with degrees, were effectively told that they were to blame for their own woes. After all, they hadn’t invested in themselves and weren’t prepared for a twenty-first-century economy.

In moving to forgive $10,000 per borrower, President Biden is conceding that college as remedy for economic inequality has been a bust, with profound social and economic consequences. While voters may be split over Biden’s proposed solution, they largely agree that the value of college has been oversold. According to a recent Federal Reserve survey, 56 percent of college graduates say the costs of their education outweigh the benefits. When Gallup polled parents, nearly half said they’d prefer that their children didn’t attend a four-year college after high school. Yet another poll found that by striking margins, Americans no longer believe that it is a priority for high schools to prepare students for college.