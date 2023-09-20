The Mass Disappointment of a Decade of Mass Protest

The age of mass protest ushered in by the Arab Spring is hardly over, but the record of failures, setbacks, and cataclysms has been dispiriting.

The age of mass protest ushered in by the Arab Spring is hardly over, but that record of failures, setbacks, and cataclysms has been dispiriting even to many of the agitators and demonstrators who shaped the movements in question and whom Bevins has spent the last 10 years or so following and interviewing in search of answers. “The point was not just to notice that the mass protest decade hasn’t really worked out,” he muses toward the end of the book. “The idea was to understand why.” Fortunately, he comes away from his globe-trotting search with critical lessons for activists both here and abroad. Setting the world afire, it turns out, is easier than one might expect. Tending to the flames is harder.

Most critiques of contemporary mass protest focus on the roles that technology and social media in particular have played in pulling demonstrations together. Facebook and Twitter brought thousands to Cairo’s Tahrir Square, yes, but also, as prominent critics like sociologist Zeynep Tufekci have argued, those same mechanisms may have ensured that the movements they sparked wouldn’t endure for long. Digital coordination, Bevins writes, allows for “the existence of big protests that come together very quickly—so quickly, perhaps, that no one knows each other, people are trying to realize contradictory goals, and after the initial energy fades, nothing remains.” The initial energies social media loosed in Tunisia, Egypt, and elsewhere were real and explosive—governments did shake, and regimes did fall. The question at the heart of the mass protest decade isn’t why social media–driven uprisings failed to change conditions where they happened, but why the changes forced by those uprisings—even at their most potent and least ephemeral—were either limited in scope or reversed, remarkably often, by leaders worse than the ones activists did manage to topple.

To the extent that social media dynamics provide some answers, they have less to do with slacktivism and the shallowness of much of the political engagement on the platforms than with the concrete and rather predictable patterns of real-world action the platforms catalyzed. Throughout the book, Bevins traces a particular repertoire of tactics that reappeared again and again across the globe after those initial uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt. Calls would be issued on social media to march and occupy public spaces en masse. Just about everywhere, demonstrators planned for confrontations with the police and the destruction of property rather than boycotts and strikes. And outrage about the inevitable crackdowns from state authorities—as captured by harrowing pictures and videos posted to social media—would be harnessed to bring about still larger and louder demonstrations.