Why Nikki Haley Scares the Biden Campaign

The point is not to lionize Haley, whose timidity in the face of Trump has made a weather vane seem like a model of principled constancy. She criticized Trump when he ran in 2016 but then eagerly accepted his nomination to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, defended him during her tenure, and encouraged voters to reelect him—even after the January 6 insurrection. As Frank Bruni put it in a New York Times column, “Past Haley, present Haley, future Haley: They’re all constructs, all creations, malleable, negotiable, tethered not to dependable principle but to reliable opportunism.”

But Haley—for all her flaws and ideological contortions—serves as a potent reminder that Biden and the Democrats could be vulnerable to a Republican nominee who is not a conspiracy-minded authoritarian with social views lifted from The Handmaid’s Tale. While Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy eagerly take right-wing positions that are easy to pillory, Haley is much harder to pigeonhole. There are four notable issues where she has taken politically shrewd positions that could flummox Democrats.