Why Nikki Haley Scares the Biden Campaign

For Haley, this is a moment to savor. While still a long shot for the nomination, she has emerged as the most plausible conventional Republican in the race. Both Mike Pence and Tim Scott are too passionate in their socially conservative views, notably their strict anti-abortion positions, to appeal to swing voters in the general election. And Chris Christie, for all his belated anti-Trump zeal, is anathema to most voters, with his unfavorable ratings hitting as high as 60 percent in some national polls.

The point is not to lionize Haley, whose timidity in the face of Trump has made a weather vane seem like a model of principled constancy. She criticized Trump when he ran in 2016 but then eagerly accepted his nomination to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, defended him during her tenure, and encouraged voters to reelect him—even after the January 6 insurrection. As Frank Bruni put it in a New York Times column, “Past Haley, present Haley, future Haley: They’re all constructs, all creations, malleable, negotiable, tethered not to dependable principle but to reliable opportunism.”

But Haley—for all her flaws and ideological contortions—serves as a potent reminder that Biden and the Democrats could be vulnerable to a Republican nominee who is not a conspiracy-minded authoritarian with social views lifted from The Handmaid’s Tale. While Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy eagerly take right-wing positions that are easy to pillory, Haley is much harder to pigeonhole. There are four notable issues where she has taken politically shrewd positions that could flummox Democrats.