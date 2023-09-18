The Ludicrous, Depressing Appeal of the Crypto Guy

The Ponzi schemers who sat at the top of this ecosystem may have been transparently corrupt and self-interested criminals, but many of their marks and unwitting accomplices were nevertheless the kind of half-charming libertarian kooks who still read Ayn Rand as grown-ups, ensconced in a casino fantasy that betting is science and that markets and market forces are natural phenomena and natural laws, like stars or gravity. The book’s sadder portraits are of the many small investors who lost their shirts (and in some cases their lives; small-time crypto investors have distressingly high suicide rates) in this fiasco. Lured by the promise of quick riches, bolstered by cultish slogans like WAGMI (“we’re all gonna make it”), and gripped by an equally cultish penchant for excommunicating anyone who questions the precepts of the group, these small-time investors are easy prey for an industry that views them with utter contempt.

These are men like Harold “Hal” Henson, a preacher and “dreamer in the grand tradition of American men of a certain generation, believing that financial success was always around the corner,” whose unattainable hopes for a fortune to pass on to his grandchildren led from multilevel marketing scams to amateur forex trading and a fly-by-night crypto trading firm called Stallion Wings that took him for all he had and destroyed his relationship with the very family he was trying, in his misguided way, to protect and provide for. Day-trading, sports books, and MLM schemes are frequent pathways into crypto. For every crypto trader motivated by pure greed and acquisitiveness, there is another person who is simply trying to claw his way to financial success, in a society whose impressively resilient aggregate economic statistics mask a deep well of precarity. Is it any wonder people gamble and then double down on bad hands once they’re too deep in the hole to see any other way out?

This is the most condemnable aspect of crypto, and one that should guide us to a more skeptical and critical attitude toward its successor scams, schemes, and investment opportunities in tech. Because all the talk of “smart contracts” and immutable ledgers, of algorithmic black boxes that create value from nothing—of the technology itself—simply obscured a time-honored, analog truth: that promises of secret knowledge and quick riches are as powerful as any narcotic, and addictive as well. The technology is the fluttering newspaper to the face while with the other hand they pick your pocket. In technology and finance alike, we are too easily led down the dead-end path of asking: How does it work? Aren’t the real questions, though: What is it good for, and for whom?