How Big Tech Is Ruining the Dream of AI

It may be all the better for the tech titans if the public expects everything to actively get worse as AI spreads. Just listen to the industry’s leaders’ own words. “I try to be up-front,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the firm behind the phenomenon ChatGPT, told The New York Times in 2019. “Am I doing something good? Or really bad?” Demis Hassabis, a pioneer who co-founded Google DeepMind, one of the tech giant’s AI projects, has attempted a similar routine, telling Time, “When it comes to very powerful technologies—and obviously AI is going to be one of the most powerful ever—we need to be careful.” He added that many people working with it “don’t realize they’re holding dangerous material.”

In theory, anyone with a functioning imagination should find it at least a little exhilarating that the latest supposed technological revolution is something called “artificial intelligence,” despite its current status as a business buzzword. After all, even the most enervating, corporatized definition of the term holds immense promise. On that front, McKinsey, that lodestar of anodyne corporatespeak, is actually somewhat helpful. According to its 2020 white paper titled “An executive’s guide to AI,” it is not an individual technology, but an attribute of many: “the ability of a machine to perform cognitive functions we associate with human minds, such as perceiving, reasoning, learning, and problem solving.”

The word “cognitive” is still a little presumptuous, but it’s a useful definition. You can apply it to what Wired called the “uncanny, addictive AI” of the social-media app TikTok’s recommendation algorithm. Or to the creepily human—if factually compromised—text outputs of the so-called chatbot ChatGPT, which takes text requests (or “prompts”) and offers a synthesis of whatever it can scrape (true or otherwise) from the internet, accompanied by the product of the model’s fine-tuning by human beings, back at you.