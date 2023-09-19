How Big Tech Is Ruining the Dream of AI

Despite the public’s fascination with chatbots, image generator applications, and other eye-popping AI tools and toys that have come along in the past year, many of us are anxious about the future they’ll create. Americans in particular are hyperaware of what AI may do to employment. We’ve already seen examples of these systems being horrifically racist: A Facebook AI system once mistook videos of Black men for “videos about Primates,” and several Black people have been wrongfully arrested after facial recognition software misidentified them as suspects in crimes. We know social-media and other tech companies and the bosses who own them can’t be trusted; the very damning The Social Network won Oscars all the way back in 2011. And yet, in response to our worries about the Next Big Thing in tech, we’re fed either Kurzweil-style sermons about the ascendancy of our species, or fresh prophecies of doom.

But it’s not too much to ask that the people who stand to gain enormously from the proliferation of these technologies—the rich people who own or control them—be both enthusiastic about them and able to explain, in convincing and granular terms, why the rest of the people of Earth should be, too. By not painting normal people a clear picture of a better world and promising us that they’ll get us there, tech impresarios are only protecting themselves. They seem to be planning their defense at their eventual tribunals, and that’s far from good enough.

The ChatGPT Smoke Screen

AI didn’t come along in the past year, but the hysteria around it did reach comical new heights. That hysteria has largely centered on ChatGPT. This focus is obscuring AI’s real potential and the fact that ordinary people stand—or at least should stand—to benefit from that potential in ways that go far beyond sending emails more quickly, populating their website with SEO-friendly content, or patching up code.