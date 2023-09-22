Why the GOP Fell in Love with Hungary

While it is true that Fidesz speaks often of the importance of the Christian family, the Hungarian government encourages reproduction by effectively boosting welfare. In April, the government insisted that supermarkets should put promotions in place, offering sales on a different kind of product each week. In 2019, Orbán promised that women with more than four children would not have to pay income tax; his government said it would help families with more than three children purchase cars and offered parental leave for grandparents, more places in nursery schools, and repayments of up to 10 million forints (about $30,000) for loans taken out by families with two or more children. Though some on the American right have gestured at borrowing from Fidesz’s natalism, these efforts have practically no chance of being adopted by the GOP: The modern Republican Party is seeking to cut, not expand, support from the state.

And though Orbán has taken some steps to make it more difficult to get an abortion—last year announcing, for example, that pregnant people must prove they have listened to the fetus’s heartbeat before having one—peeling back abortion rights has not been a part of Fidesz’s program. Orbán “could not say abortion is not possible,” said Szelényi, herself a former Fidesz member. It isn’t even that Hungarians are especially pro-choice, but that access to abortion is understood as “a given right.”

Orbán “is very good at gauging audiences and crafting messages that resonate,” said Rohac. “I am pretty sure that when these people come here [from Hungary], they’ll tell a different story to American social conservatives that these people want to hear,” he said. And, indeed, in 2019, the Hungarian government hosted two separate events—one in the Library of Congress and one on the Hill—on family policy and the role of the family. The former was titled “Making Families Great Again.”