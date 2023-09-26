Everything You Need to Know About the Right-Wing War on Books

The Bluest Eye

by Toni Morrison



Lawn Boy

by Jonathan Evison



The Hate U Give

by Angie Thomas



The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian

by Sherman Alexie



Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

by Jesse Andrews



Thirteen Reasons Why

by Jay Asher



Crank

by Ellen Hopkins



The Kite Runner

by Khaled Hosseini



l8r, g8r

by Lauren Myracle



This Book Is Gay

by Juno Dawson



Melissa

by Alex Gino



Looking for Alaska

by John Green



Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out

by Susan Kuklin



Beloved

by Toni Morrison

A Fairfax County, Virginia, parent tried and failed to get Toni Morrison’s Beloved banned for allegedly being rife with explicit material. Still, the aggrieved citizen went on to star in a Glenn Youngkin campaign ad as he successfully ran for governor in 2021.

This One Summer

by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki



Drama: A Graphic Novel

by Raina Telgemeier



Flamer

by Mike Curato



Jack of Hearts (and other parts)

by L.C. Rosen



The Handmaid’s Tale

by Margaret Atwood



Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic

by Alison Bechdel



The Breakaways

by Cathy G. Johnson



Nineteen Minutes

by Jodi Picoult



All American Boys

by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely



The Perks of Being a Wallflower

by Stephen Chbosky



Tricks

by Ellen Hopkins



More Happy Than Not

by Adam Silvera



Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close

by Jonathan Safran Foer



It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health

by Robie Harris



Monday’s Not Coming

by Tiffany D. Jackson



A Court of Mist and Fury

by Sarah J. Maas



Sold

by Patricia McCormick



The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives

by Dashka Slater



Dear Martin

by Nic Stone



Speak

by Laurie Halse Anderson



Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen

by Jazz Jennings



Almost Perfect

by Brian Katcher



Real Live Boyfriends: yes. boyfriends, plural. if my life weren’t complicated, I wouldn’t be Ruby Oliver

by E. Lockhart



The Truth About Alice

by Jennifer Mathieu



Lucky

by Alice Sebold



Killing Mr. Griffin

by Lois Duncan



We Are the Ants

by Shaun David Hutchinson



I Am Jazz

by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthel



How to Be an Antiracist

by Ibram X. Kendi



Two Boys Kissing

by David Levithan



The Infinite Moment of Us

by Lauren Myracle



Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You

by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds

Seven white school board members voted unanimously in Pickens County, South Carolina, to remove Stamped from libraries and classrooms. It traces the history of racism in the United States, but parents complained that it “promote[s] socialism” and “demonstrates radical Marxism infecting our schools and our culture.”

