Conservatives Are Trying to Ban Books in Your Town. Librarians Are Fighting Back.

For the book banners, this was never just about the books. The free public library as we know it in the United States, as a public good, as a hallmark of liberal democracy, was not always thus. The idea of a free library open to all is one that was long fought for and won by ordinary people—not just by philanthropists or the library professionals, but women’s clubs of the 1890s that raised funds, WPA workers who brought libraries by horseback and wagon to rural Americans in the Depression, and Black student activists who risked arrest to desegregate public libraries in the 1960s. Today, libraries stand as a visible, tangible representation of how government can improve daily life, in ways both big and small, though most remain primarily locally funded. In many towns and cities, the free public library remains the only true third place—meaning not the home or work, a concept conceived of by sociologists that has now often been coopted by corporations like Starbucks—a space open to anyone and meant for everyone, from all parts of the community.

Patmos is far from alone in Michigan. Public meetings across the state are getting more chaotic, more sideshow-y. Crowds of hundreds in Dearborn demanded the banning of books such as This Book Is Gay, by Juno Dawson, from school libraries, and overwhelmed board meetings with sheer numbers. After one, Detroit Free Press reporter Niraj Warikoo witnessed some presumably pro-ban activists shouting at a gay man who spoke out against the bans, even as police accompanied him to his car. One activist yelled, “Leave our kids alone.” At another meeting in Milan, a small town a bit south of Ann Arbor, a school board member read aloud selections from rape and death threats she had received for not banning books. “I hope one of those parents kicks the shit out of you,” one read.

So far, the Ferndale library has avoided contentious book challenges and threats. “People don’t want that to happen here,” Mary Grahame Hunter, the youth librarian at Ferndale, told me in the Kid’s Corner that day in January. But she could see that libraries in nearby towns were targets now, too, and that some library workers had quit over the resulting harassment. Last year, Hunter was moved, along with other Ferndale library workers, to organize a union in order to protect their library, their workplace. She’s also part of the Michigan Library Association’s intellectual freedom task force, which has worked to support some of those other targeted libraries. “It’s bad out there,” she said. She could see what could happen “with one bad election, or just one really cranky patron, or Moms for Liberty decides to finally try it here.” If that national organization of conservative parents did so, library workers would likely be the first to see it, the first line of defense.