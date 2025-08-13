Laura Loomer Has Found Her Next Shocking Target
The far-right influencer is going after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer has, in recent weeks, further solidified her status as a de facto personnel director in Trump’s White House. Over a dozen recent firings have been attributable to her pressure campaigns, and the self-described pro-white nationalist even created a tip line to help purge hundreds of supposedly disloyal Trump administration staff.
But her latest target, per Politico Playbook, is Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—or, more realistically, Kennedy’s deputy chief of staff, Stefanie Spear, who was formerly the press secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign.
“I’m not naive enough to think that the president is going to get rid of RFK,” Loomer told Politico, but she said “there are concerns about some of the staffing decisions over at [the Department of Health and Human Services].”
She also claimed, citing “sources in HHS,” that “there’s a clear intention by Stefanie Spear to utilize her position to try to lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run.” An unnamed Trump administration official told Politico they “would not be surprised” if Kennedy is contemplating such a bid, but said it’s not considered “a real threat.”
Politico’s report comes days after Loomer’s successful campaign against top Food and Drug Administration official Vinay Prasad unraveled before her eyes.
Prasad was ousted after Loomer alleged he was a “progressive leftist saboteur” due to his past criticisms of Trump and support for progressive politicians. His return was a victory for RFK Jr., who’d opposed his removal. Loomer called it “egregious,” and pledged to ramp up her “exposés of officials within HHS and FDA.”
Loomer has, for months, railed publicly against Kennedy and Spear, as she has against other Trump officials she deems suspect.
In May, she wrote on X that there’s a “vetting crisis” under RFK Jr., pointing to Spear’s past environmental activism and role in founding the environmental news site EcoWatch. Days later, Loomer called Kennedy “Marxist,” and accused him of appointing “full throttled Marxists and Trump haters to work under him at HHS,” such as Spear.
Since then, she’s repeatedly cast aspersions on Kennedy’s deputy chief of staff as a “Marxist” and “National Security Threat.”
Last month, she said Kennedy “is one of the worst Trump Cabinet picks,” and, presaging her claims published in Politico Wednesday, ominously added, “People will fully understand why in 2028.”