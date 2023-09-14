Is Tommy Tuberville Paving the Way for Trump to Fill the Pentagon with Lackeys?

At the lower levels, the military policy is necessary given the grim realities of where the DOD is now. It has a significant problem with sexual assault that appears to be getting worse. It also has major problems with recruiting, and 30 percent of 16- to 24-year-olds specifically cite fear of sexual assault as the reason why they are uninterested in military service. Almost one in five members of the military are female, so abandoning efforts to recruit women would likely exacerbate existing manpower shortfalls.

Giving in to Tuberville’s demands would create significant problems for the military. What happens when a service member is raped, becomes pregnant, and is denied leave by her commanding officer to terminate the pregnancy? Or is so junior that she cannot afford to seek care elsewhere? What happens when these stories start reaching the media? Similarly, what happens when there are complications from a wanted pregnancy that needs to be terminated (e.g., ectopic, molar, or otherwise nonviable pregnancies) after six weeks? Again, what we see in red states is women needing to be at death’s door, bleeding out in their car in the hospital parking lot, before doctors are allowed by hospital lawyers to act. It will happen, and when it does, it will be a nightmare for the DOD in terms of recruiting and public perception of the institution.

It also could cause major issues with retention, which has been the one way that the Pentagon has been staving off the worst of the effects of its recruiting woes. After some high-profile cases, what female service member is going to willingly accept orders to a state where being raped has the potential to be a death sentence? Or where she faces the possibility of choosing between a court martial for going AWOL to seek medical care or being forced to carry her rapist’s child? Another common scenario in the military is people having a choice between staying in and taking new orders or simply getting out. It seems likely that were Tuberville to prevail, we would see women presented with the choice of accepting orders to Fort Bliss or leaving the service increasingly choose the latter.