The Pinochet-Era Debt that the United States Still Hasn’t Settled

Within a year in the capital, Letelier established himself as a leading international voice of resistance against the Pinochet regime and its stateside enablers. In February 1976—just seven months before he was assassinated—Letelier helped torpedo a $60 million investment in Chile by convincing the Dutch trade unions to boycott Chilean products.

The following month, Letelier convinced a delegation of three congressional Democrats to visit Chile. Back on Capitol Hill, the lawmakers’ eyewitness accounts of brutal repression under Pinochet convinced Senator Edward Kennedy to lead the fight in Congress to eliminate economic and military aid to Chile.

Letelier was taking meetings with party leaders to strategize about Chile after the dictatorship when Pinochet finally had him murdered. Moffitt, Letelier’s 25-year-old assistant, was collateral damage. Letelier was cut in half by the explosion on the warm autumn day, dying instantly. Moffitt took a tiny piece of shrapnel through her carotid artery and died on the pavement, choking on her own blood as her husband tried to save her. Two years later, a grand jury in the District of Columbia convicted the head of Chile’s secret police of the crime, but the message Pinochet sent to the dictatorship’s exiles around the world was clear.