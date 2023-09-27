The Pinochet-Era Debt that the United States Still Hasn’t Settled

Last Saturday, Chilean President Gabriel Boric spoke, just a few yards from the scene of the crime, to commemorate the forty-seventh anniversary of Pinochet’s brazen attack on American soil. The music of Victor Jara played gently over the loudspeaker to greet the South American president’s arrival. Jara is another of the dictatorship’s martyrs. The iconic folk singer was killed in Chile’s national stadium shortly after the coup. Legend has it that Pinochet’s men broke his hands, then handed him a guitar to mock him before riddling his body with bullets.

“Coup d’états are never inevitable,” said Boric. Roughly 200 people attended Saturday’s ceremony, which was dampened by rain showers on Embassy Row. “Democracy always has a path.” The left-leaning, millennial head of state quoted a poem by Pablo Neruda, my namesake and another Pinochet martyr, whom Boric was quick to point out died under “very strange circumstances.” A February report by international forensic experts revealed that Neruda, who the Pinochet regime always maintained had died of natural causes, was likely poisoned. Boric called on the Chilean courts to get to the bottom of why Neruda was silenced.

Exile, not death, was Letelier’s fate. An early supporter of President Salvador Allende, Letelier was the first high-ranking government official detained during the coup that saw his boss slain and Pinochet installed as dictator on September 11, 1973. Letelier fled first to Caracas before landing at the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank in Washington, D.C., where Letelier had been Chile’s ambassador under Allende.