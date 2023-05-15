When Milton Friedman Met Pinochet

In Chile, the Edwards surname is as famous as it gets; a bit like being a Rockefeller in the United States. The family scion, Agustín Edwards Ossandón, a railroad baron and banker, was the richest man in nineteenth-century Chile. His great-great-grandson, Agustín Edwards Eastman, owned and published the conservative newspaper of record, El Mercurio, and, after Allende’s election, lobbied the Nixon administration to remove him. But not everyone in the extended family agreed: Sebastian, who interweaves pieces of his own story through The Chile Project, was a college student at the University of Chile during the Allende years, and a supporter of the government.

Young Edwards did recognize that there were problems under Allende. The first year or so of Allende’s term saw real gains for Chilean workers, producing feelings of abundance that lifted daily worries for Chile’s poor. But in the long run, the administration plotted a doomed course. Nationalizations by government decree and seizures of lands and businesses by workers placed management challenges on the state. Inflation began to increase. Edwards, who worked in a planning office responsible for setting prices, remembers sometimes being told to deliberately lose a file. As requests to increase prices were denied (or misplaced), black markets emerged. Early gains in living standards were lost. The Nixon administration, which had pledged to “make the economy scream,” did what it could to exacerbate the situation, and the CIA sent cash to support the opposition and anti-Allende strike activity. But the basic problems were internal. By 1973, 80 percent of industrial output was in state hands. With conditions worsening, Allende, who had been elected with less than 40 percent of the vote, lacked the political majority and the technical capacity to oversee a transformation to democratic socialism.

The end of the Allende administration was a violent one. The Chilean air force bombed the presidential palace; Allende committed suicide with a gun that had been a gift of Fidel Castro. Many of Allende’s government officials were sent to an island camp in the Antarctic south, where their food would be sometimes mixed with pebbles so that they would break teeth. The new regime conducted sweeps against opponents. Some were killed, some jailed, some tortured. Some were affixed to rails and thrown into the sea. Among those killed and disappeared were Edwards’s friends. He tried to stay out of sight, quietly burning books and documents in his home in those first days.