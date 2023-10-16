Alexei Ratmansky, Ukraine, and the Future of Ballet

The Boy From Kyiv: Alexei Ratmansky’s Life in Ballet by Marina Harss Buy on Bookshop

Ratmansky has been hailed as one of a handful of choreographers reinvigorating ballet for the twenty-first century, rescuing the art form from its decades-long slump. In the epilogue to her 2010 book, Apollo’s Angels, historian Jennifer Homans famously argued that ballet was dying—that no one had stepped in to the fill the void left by the twentieth-century greats (George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Antony Tudor, Frederick Ashton). “Contemporary choreography veers aimlessly from unimaginative imitation to strident innovation—usually in the form of gymnastic or melodramatic excess,” she wrote. Whereas ballet was once a vibrant part of American culture, a site of Cold War competition alongside the Olympics and outer space, it had become increasingly marginal, with companies relying on the Nutcracker to survive.



Reversing this tide would be a tall order for any choreographer, no matter how brilliant. Susan Jaffe, artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, recently told The New York Times that Ratmansky has “propelled ballet to heights far beyond what we thought was possible 20 years ago.” In fact, ballet is more niche today than it was 20 years ago. Between 1982 and 2010, ballet attendance among college-educated adults fell by nearly 50 percent. Meanwhile, dance coverage has been dropping out of mainstream publications: In the 1970s, a new ballet might be reviewed by 10 different critics; by 2015, there were only two full-time dance critics left in the United States. Last year, one of them was laid off. Add to this that Ratmansky himself is deeply concerned with ballet’s past, whether unearthing its history and traditions or resurrecting forgotten works like The Bright Stream. At a time when audiences are dwindling, and dancers are known more for their TikToks than their technique, it may be unwise to anoint as the art form’s future a choreographer so thoroughly steeped in ballet history.

Harss tries to present instead a more immediately accessible version of Ratmansky, tracing what she sees as his political awakening. The title, “the boy from Kyiv,” refers to a nickname he was given at the Bolshoi Ballet School as well as his commitment to his home country in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Harss attempts to cast her subject, who has spent his life ensconced in the insular world of ballet, as a newly political artist. But she also manages to highlight, paradoxically, how detached Ratmansky has often been, placid toward those around him and largely oblivious to sociopolitical turmoil—a man more concerned with ballet itself than with the world at large.