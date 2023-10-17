The Canonization of Lou Reed

All your two-bit psychiatrists are giving you electric shock

they said they’d let you live at home with mom and dad

instead of mental hospitals

but every time you tried to read a book

you couldn’t get to page 17

’cause you forgot where you were

so you couldn’t even read.

Whatever the rationale for Reed’s ECT, his relationship to homosexuality was often ambiguous. He patronized the Hayloft, a gay bar on Long Island that was also the hangout of future Warhol superstar Candy Darling, but an acquaintance doesn’t recall Reed cruising for sex there: He was “just fascinated with gay culture.” And although Reed proclaimed himself gay from “top to bottom,” he also once declared that he’d “rather have cancer than be a faggot.” Such provocations weren’t unusual for him (a song on his 1978 album, Street Hassle, is titled “I Wanna Be Black”), but his flippancy suggests discomfort with certain queer stereotypes. “It’s just that my gay people don’t lisp,” he explained to a journalist. “They’re not any more affected than the straight world.”

Reed’s lyrics feature characters who, in the parlance of the time, were cross-dressers, and in “Some Kinda Love,” from the Velvet Underground’s eponymous 1969 album, he declares, “no kinds of love / are better than others.” His relationship with the gender-nonconforming Rachel Humphreys, whom he met in 1974 at a Greenwich Village show bar for drag and trans performers, personalized this adage. “It was a public romance largely unprecedented in mainstream pop culture, and their matter-of-factly out-of-the-closet attitude was not without risk. Yet both came off, at least for a time, as fearless,” Hermes writes. Still, Reed didn’t have public romances with men, and in the 1980s and ’90s, as he campaigned on behalf of various social causes, including performing at Farm Aid, he was conspicuously absent from AIDS activism.

The other event that was central to his early self-conception was his return to college in 1960, to Syracuse University this time, where he met the writer Delmore Schwartz. Best known for writing the story collection In Dreams Begin Responsibilities, which made him a literary darling at 25, the middle-aged Schwartz had entered a long tailspin. Frequently drunk, hooked on amphetamines, and in and out of institutions, he was nonetheless idolized by the young Reed, who called him “the greatest man I ever met.” Schwartz urged Reed to think of himself seriously as a writer. “To cultivate an appreciation for [James] Joyce’s mastery of realism, Schwartz suggested that his students simply walk around Syracuse and observe the details. He laid out the idea that art combined lived experience with the fabricated,” Hermes writes. This method became Reed’s approach to songwriting. “Dirty Blvd.,” from his 1989 album, New York, for example, combines gritty realism with imagined vignettes of the urban underbelly. A young boy named Pedro lives in a hotel with his abusive father and nine siblings. At night, he works the streets: “a small kid stands by the Lincoln Tunnel / he’s selling plastic roses for a buck / the traffic’s backed up to 39th Street / the TV whores are calling the cops out for a suck.”