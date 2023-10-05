Big Auto Screwed Itself on the E.V. Transition

SUVs have since exploded as a percentage of the overall U.S. car market. They accounted for just a third of new vehicle sales in the U.S. in 2013, according to J.D. Power and Associates. This year, SUVs accounted for 60 percent of new passenger vehicle sales. Sales of regular cars have dropped from 48 percent in 2013 to just 20 percent in 2023. (Truck sales have hovered around 20 percent.)

Efficiency gains in SUVs and trucks continue to lag behind those made in smaller cars, and the Big Three lag well behind their competitors both in the U.S. (namely Tesla) and overseas. As of a 2021 report from the International Energy Agency, the average new light-duty vehicle sold in the U.S. consumed 20 percent more fuel and was 20 percent heavier than the global average. Vehicles made by the Big Three, moreover, have the highest carbon dioxide emissions of all large car manufacturers operating in the U.S. Between 2016 and 2021, GM and Stellantis both increased their vehicles’ emissions and decreased fuel efficiency as SUVs and trucks came to account for a larger share of those companies’ offerings.

Automakers make big cars for the same reason they want to pay workers less and offer fewer benefits: to make more money. A 2020 study by Morgan Stanley analysts found that just five models—all trucks, SUVs, or minivans—accounted for 80 percent of GM’s worldwide profits. In 2018, Ford announced that it was discontinuing most of its sedans in a bid to eliminate the parts of its business that “destroy value,” per then-CEO Jim Hackett. Ironically, the Big Three’s state-backed embrace of big cars—and longtime attempts to skirt emissions regulations—has left them lagging behind their competitors. Incentives for consumers and manufacturers to embrace E.V.s provided by the Inflation Reduction Act are helping them catch up.