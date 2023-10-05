Big Auto Screwed Itself on the E.V. Transition

It’s odd to frame electrification as a trade-off between workers’ well-being and corporate investment decisions. For one, the Big Three are awash in cash—they saw profits explode by 92 percent over the last decade and have delivered $66 billion to shareholders over that time in the form of dividends and share buybacks. If legacy automakers stumble in the transition to electric cars, it won’t be because workers, who’ve seen average real hourly earnings plummet almost 20 percent in the past 15 years, are demanding a bit more of a growing pie. It’ll be because those same companies have fought back for decades against attempts to bring their business model into the future—and because no one has bothered telling them to stop.

As a 2020 investigation from E&E News revealed, Ford and GM knew as early as the 1960s that car emissions caused climate change. They spent the next several decades funding climate denial, attempting to undermine international cooperation on climate change, and lobbying against regulations in the United States that would have hemmed in their emissions. Now transportation is the biggest polluting sector in the U.S., and the majority of those emissions (58 percent) stem from personal vehicles. As the government turns toward the huge task of decarbonizing the country, the auto industry has its full attention.

Much as they would like the public to believe otherwise, automakers are not somehow being held back from joining the climate fight by greedy union workers. Automakers’ difficulties in switching to electric vehicles are the product of both their own quest for profits and public policy that has helped create an industry dead set on making the biggest, often most polluting cars possible. All companies are in the business of making money. But the centrality of government intervention to the success of the Big Three—and its considerable carbon footprint—should raise bigger questions about what it will take for them to make the switch from fossil fuels to electric.