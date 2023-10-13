Precisely Now

Same same old same changing same,

rain turns into sleet, sleet into snow,



I mark my place in the comic book,

I play it down to the end, I sleep,



can’t sleep, my trouble is I don’t

let go of things easily, easy, I tell myself,



go easy, and if you can’t go easy, go as easy

as you can. In the café on Cornelia Street



Nolan Strong and the Diablos’ “Mind Over Matter”

placed into the audio system, inside



Rimbaud’s season in hell Jesus

walks on the ebony waves of an emerald river.



What is, what isn’t, there is and there isn’t

a God in it, in love’s metric commitments are



tangible, cybertime is pressed to the edge of absolute

zero, the coronavirus hadn’t happened yet,



in my line of vision innocents are murdered.