The Construction Industry’s Invisible Villains

One point that everyone from conservatives like Krikorian to immigrant activists can often agree on is that more resources should be put into enforcement of existing labor laws, particularly laws against worker misclassification. But policymakers at every political level are hesitant to do anything that would act as red tape and slow down new construction. Noel Xavier, a union representative in Massachusetts, said that even in a deep blue state where, ostensibly, lawmakers are much more receptive to labor concerns, support for more accountability is hard to come by. “Anytime you bring up something that may raise costs in a legislator’s eyes, that means less available housing,” he said. “We try to have conversations with big developers all the time. Everyone cares up to a point until it becomes about, ‘This is going to cost me how much?’”

In the absence of action at the federal level, many states and municipalities have tried to take steps on their own. Before he became mayor of Nashville, Freddie O’Connell was a City Council member who worked with his colleagues to pass the Get It Right bill, a law envisioned by Councilwoman Sandra Sepulveda. It attempted to hold general contractors accountable for wage and safety violations committed by their subcontractors. But as the language of the bill was being drafted, the state legislature was already working to undermine it with a state law that prohibited local governments from mandating certain disclosures in the construction industry. “It’s a real challenge,” O’Connell said, “because under Tennessee state law we’re generally preempted from any local actions that would give us regulatory status or allow us to take any kind of enforcement action against those entities who may be involved in wage theft.”

As mayor, O’Connell has sought other ways to confront the labor-broker model. The city tries to work with contractors who do business internationally and come with higher reporting and disclosure standards. In public projects, the city seeks contract language that can help prevent wage theft, leaning on templates for agreements used in other countries or states with better worker protections. “The goal,” O’Connell said, “is to try to open meaningful pathways” for contractors who take the “high road” and don’t engage with labor brokers.

Others, like Matthew Capece, a representative for the general president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America in Washington, D.C., propose forcing the insurance industry to hold brokers accountable for the policies they issue. He emphasized that there’s no real system for auditing brokers who issue suspiciously large volumes of insurance certificates to one company and suggested that systems could be put in place to alert the insurer when it had issued a suspiciously large number of certificates to a broker.

Auditing and documentation could go a long way toward bringing more successful indictments, agreed Hanley of the Manhattan DA’s office. He pointed to public-sector construction projects in New York, which now have more safeguards and vetting. In particular, he thinks, mandating the use of certified payroll reports in private construction jobs could help build cases against actors like JM3. “They were on some of these public jobs and just lied on the certified payroll reports. But when you do that, that’s a crime. You can get prosecuted; you can potentially go to jail for that.” Discrepancies between payroll reports and a project’s sign-in sheets are a key sign that, “well, there’s something amiss here.”

Certificates of workers’ comp insurance, Capece also pointed out, are too easy to forge. Why not mandate use of QR code so that a certain policy’s details can easily be verified? Or why not require subcontractors to report which independent contractors they hire for a project? Such reasonable steps could help bring clarity to who is employing which workers, and what the exact nature of their arrangement is. These details could help protect more workers from abuse, slow the criminal organizations that are supplying much of the country’s workforce in the construction industry, and empower communities across the country to start getting more of the revenue on which they should be able to rely.

With Trump in power, none of this is going to happen. His administration is arresting workers, not the labor brokers who abuse them. One chilling example: For more than three years, Jorge Duran helped build a case of $1.2 million in wage theft at Viking Lakes, a 200-acre mixed-used development in Eagan, Minnesota, an effort that kept him in contact with the state attorney general’s office. (A representative from Viking Lakes provided a statement calling the accusations of wage theft “disturbing,” and saying that the company “fully supported” opening the investigation. The two subcontractors accused, Advantage Construction and Property Maintenance and Construction, did not respond to requests for comment.) It now seems unlikely that charges will be brought, according to Duran, because of the dynamics created by Trump’s sweeping approach to deportations. With Trump in office, one of the subcontractors who used the crews began sending ICE to workers’ apartments. “He reported some of them,” Duran argued, “just to get rid of these potential witnesses.” When the case was given to the state attorney general, Duran said, 10 workers had brought claims. As of October, five of the 10 had been arrested.