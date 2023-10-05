Why Is TNR Hosting a Stop Trump Summit? It Should Be Pretty Obvious.

The Stop Trump Summit will take place at the Cooper Union in New York City next Wednesday, October 11. It represents our attempt to do in a live venue what we do every day on our website and in our pages: make plain to our fellow Americans the dangers of returning Trump to the White House.

We have a stellar list of panels, speakers, and topics. Representative Jamie Raskin will address Trump’s threat to the Constitution and democracy. Mary Trump, under what’s sure to be the engaging questioning of Molly Jong-Fast, will take us into his twisted brain. The Reverend Al Sharpton will discuss Trump, race, and rights. A panel on Trump and Republicans will feature Stuart Stevens, George Conway, and Stevens’s Lincoln Project partner Tara Setmayer. A panel on whether the Republicans can steal the election will include Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Elisabeth Frost, the chief of litigation at Marc Elias’s law firm. A historians panel will feature Nell Irvin Painter, David Greenberg, and Strongmen author Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Miles Taylor, the former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security operative who has become one of Trump’s most articulate and compelling critics, will speak. Even Robert De Niro is slated to appear.

It’s going to be a terrific day. We’re going to have some fun—the old Trump Baby Balloon from 2016 will be flying outside the hall, in the spirit of mockery. But mostly, it’s serious business, because life doesn’t get much more serious than this. If you’re in New York, get a ticket and come watch in person. If you aren’t, you can stream it. Come join the cause.