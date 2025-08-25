Illinois’ JB Pritzker Rages Against Trump’s Fascist Takeover Plan

“Crime is dropping in Chicago. Murders are down 32 percent compared to last year, and nearly cut in half since 2021. Shootings are down 37 percent since last year, and 57 percent from four years ago,” Pritzker said, adding that property crimes in Chicago had also decreased in the last year.

“So, in case there was any doubt as to the motivation behind Trump’s military occupations, take note. Thirteen of the top 20 cities in homicide rate have Republican governors. None of these cities is Chicago,” Pritzker said. “Eight of the top ten states with the highest homicide rates are led by Republicans. None of those states is Illinois.”

The governor continued, pointing out that cities in Tennessee and Mississippi have higher crime rates than Chicago. “And yet Donald Trump is sending troops here? And not there? Ask yourself why,” he said.