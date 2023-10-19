At the Paramount

My heart is a streak of cloud

Across a moon that

Shatters in the lake it lights.



It is also this palace with

Its pilasters and sconces

Pulsing to old music.



A Roadmaster ventricle

Pumps 28 cents per gallon

Sunsets of greenhouse gasses.



A dandelion root airbound

Fractures courtyard lobby

Pavers trod by descendants



Of enslaved Africans

And of serfs from Grodno

To Taiwan with telltale



Names like the blacklisted

Sympathizers haunting

Balcony and loge.



Waiting behind its curtains

The infinite blank screen

Glitters and murmurs.