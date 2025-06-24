The WNBA Is a Perfectly Choreographed TV Drama

This year’s season opener was also Paige Bueckers’s debut. Her team, the Dallas Wings, played the Minnesota Lynx, who were last year’s championship runners-up. And while Bueckers showed off some of the tricks that made her the number one pick—an off-balance jumper, a couple of nifty passes, some hustle plays—it quickly became apparent that she was by no means the main character on the floor. Some viewers might have followed Bueckers here from her college run, but her rising star was almost immediately eclipsed by the charismatic ensemble of talent out there on the WNBA floor with her for the first time. Take her teammate DiJonai Carrington, with her trademark long, bleached blond ponytail and a hand in the face of every opponent. There’s something entrancing about watching a basketball player who has decided they are simply going to steal the ball from the other team. They become untethered, ravenous in pursuit. As the minutes of the first half wound down, the Wings were gaining momentum, but they couldn’t seem to tie up the game, missing out on two opportunities in a row. With a mere two seconds and change left on the clock, the Lynx inbounded the ball, and Carrington lunged, as if spring-loaded. She snagged the ball and wrapped it around to a teammate to tie the game. I leaped out of my seat.

But Carrington was not in control for long, as the Lynx feature a pair of offensive assassins who took over promptly in the second half. Once she sees a few jumpers go in, the Lynx’s Courtney Williams is the kind of player who seems like she might never miss again. While the Wings kept the game close for a while, Williams went on a tear, sinking three-pointer after three-pointer, not just running up the score but sapping the Wings of any hope of recovery. Two months earlier, Bueckers was demoralizing opponents with torrents of scoring; now she was on the other side.

But Williams doesn’t work alone. Part of what makes her so effective is the on-court partnership she has with one of the league’s best players, Napheesa Collier. Collier does not have the flexing flash of last year’s MVP A’ja Wilson or the effortless cool of last year’s champion, Breanna Stewart. Collier, instead, is composed, quiet, even professional on the floor. While her partner Williams scores in thrilling bunches, Collier works with subtle, sustained exactitude. It’s how she works off the court, too.

For professional athletes, WNBA players do not make all that much money. For instance, Bueckers’s year-one salary as the number one pick will start at just under $79,000; the highest paid players in the WNBA each will earn around $249,000 in 2025. Compare that with the NBA, where the number one pick in the draft will earn a base salary of around $15.6 million next year, and the highest-paid player—Steph Curry—earned almost $56 million this year. This pay disparity between the leagues makes some sense, as the WNBA generates significantly less revenue than the NBA. But, as Los Angeles Sparks star and first vice president of the players association Kelsey Plum has said—and players have repeatedly affirmed—“We’re not asking to get paid what the men get paid. We’re asking to get paid the same percentage of revenue shared.” This is the real disparity. Under the NBA’s current agreement, players receive up to 51 percent of all revenue generated by the league. In the WNBA, players receive 50 percent of what’s called incremental revenue, or revenue earned by the league after exceeding league-defined targets that themselves grow substantially every year. The result is that, in 2025, players will receive just around 20 percent of league revenue. That, among other things, is what the players association is trying to change.