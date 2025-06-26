Why America Got a Warfare State, Not a Welfare State

When Donald Trump won the presidency the first time, liberal internationalists set out to rethink their doctrines. Hillary Clinton’s aide Jake Sullivan commented that he had “the humility of the defeated,” and a few years later, as Joe Biden’s national security adviser, he developed the slogan of a “foreign policy for the middle class.” Breaking with decades of neoliberalism, the new creed would give up the illusion that the social contract and national security were separate. The main question in foreign policy isn’t just whether the government keeps people safe from enemies. Globalization “had frayed the socioeconomic foundations on which any strong and resilient democracy rests,” Sullivan said. A new national security outlook for the world would incorporate economic security at home as its chief goal.



Sullivan was going back to the future, the historian Andrew Preston’s new book implies. In Total Defense: The New Deal and the Invention of National Security, Preston argues that, between 1937 and 1942, Democrats in power created the idea of national security out of a New Deal liberal commitment to economic fairness for the common man. If so, the discovery of the domestic foundations and purposes of national security today is a rediscovery—the moment at the end of liberal internationalism when we “arrive where we started,” in poet T.S. Eliot’s lines, and “know the place for the first time.” And yet, unlike when New Dealers invented national security at the height of Franklin Roosevelt’s popularity, and saved the country from economic ruin, the concept’s Biden-era revamp has not helped Democrats to win elections. A return to their origins shows that they need to move on to a new beginning.

Total Defense: The New Deal and the Invention of National Security by Andrew Preston Buy on Bookshop

Preston starts by pushing back at the idea that “national security” is a necessary fixture of American thinking, either because it is an eternal problem of states or because it dates to deep in the mist of the country’s history. As he shows, the words “national security” had barely passed American lips before the 1930s, and the “catchy new term” did not “describe existing policies of national defense.” Rather, it emerged when it did because Americans needed “to describe a totally new way of thinking about national defense.” It was a mutation with enormous consequences for non-Americans on the receiving end of “total defense,” too.

Preston, a historian of U.S. foreign policy who has long taught at the University of Cambridge but is moving to the University of Virginia this fall, knows how to tell a story, and tell it well. Total Defense is so impressive because Preston is the master of his craft; his clarity and sophistication are always buttressed by illuminating evidence and well-chosen quotations, bespeaking both a great expert’s depth and an expert writer’s talent.