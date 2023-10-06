How Kevin McCarthy Planted the Seeds of Kevin McCarthy’s Demise

The failure to achieve any of the promised goals claimed their first victim in Eric Cantor—defeated in a primary in 2014 by a Tea Party adherent, David Brat. Cantor resigned from Congress before the term was up. Boehner was next. He quit after less than five years in the job, blasting some of his House Republicans as legislative terrorists on his way out. McCarthy announced his candidacy for the top job, but opposition by the radicals, including the newly formed Freedom Caucus, blocked his ascension; they did not trust him to lead. Instead, Ryan was drafted for the post, while McCarthy was still able to salvage his position as majority leader. Ryan lasted just two terms, including the first two years of the Trump presidency, but bedeviled by the same radical forces demanding extreme policies that he could not deliver, he announced his retirement from Congress well before his second term was up.

Ryan was succeeded as speaker by Nancy Pelosi when Democrats captured the majority in 2018, but McCarthy was able to emerge as the Republican leader, and, in part because of his obdurate opposition to every action by Pelosi and his obeisance to Donald Trump, he was the next in line to become speaker when Republicans recaptured the majority in the 2022 election. But the seeds of his demise had been set years earlier. The same forces that claimed the other Young Guns were destined to destroy him as well.

Trump was in some ways a logical extension of the nihilistic, radical politics that emerged in the two decades before his emergence as a presidential candidate and president. But he was an accelerant, not the cause. The GOP transformation into a radical cult was there before Trump became its leader and was itself amplified by the rise of tribal media and social media, and advanced by gerrymandering and other political tools that insulated a minority in the country from the consequences of their radical statements and actions.