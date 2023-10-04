“You Can Kiss My Ass:” Pretty Much Everyone Hates Matt Gaetz Now

Matt Gaetz more or less singlehandedly plunged the House of Representatives into chaos, and his GOP colleagues are furious with him for it.

Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate the speakership on Monday. The next day, he led seven other Republicans to break ranks and vote with Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy. The House is now scrambling to find a new speaker, and a clear front-runner has not yet emerged. Gaetz, the man who started it all, has no plan whatsoever.