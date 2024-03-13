Climate Change Is Turning Prisons Into Death Traps

The Hidden Hazards survey and report shows that prison officials have not prepared a course of action or even explored ways to reduce the harm that incarcerated people face as floods, extreme temperatures, and wildfires hit California prisons. As climate hazards are increasingly effecting prisons, officials persist in a reactive policy of “Don’t Look Up,” a movie in which a planet-killer comet is headed for earth. When top scientists inform government officials, their response is to ignore the bad news.

As incarcerated journalists, Brooks and I find it troubling that prison officials provide state lawmakers with minimal information on the emergency preparedness of the state’s prisons. Evacuations are described in a limited way and procedures for fires, floods, and earthquakes are so narrow that it leaves questions on how prison officials will keep incarcerated people safe.

Our concerns are rooted in prison officials’ long and extensive history of past failures—failures that cost people their lives. The most recent example was the 2020 Covid-19 outbreak at San Quentin where 28 incarcerated people and a corrections sergeant died. In 2011, with San Quentin’s population nearly doubled its design capacity, there was an outbreak of chickenpox. But instead of reducing the population to ease the disease’s ability to spread, a mitigation tactic was adopted: lock people in their cells, which is the same tactic to combat San Quentin’s annual influenza outbreak.