Republicans Pretend Biden Is Soft on Foreign Policy

Instead of encouraging Tehran to fund attacks on Israel, the Biden administration has in reality been preoccupied with brokering a “mega-deal” between Saudi Arabia and Israel, meant in no small part to contain Iran. It’s an expansion on the Abraham Accords initiated by the Trump White House, wherein several Middle Eastern governments agreed to formally recognize Israel. Few details of this prospective deal have been released as of yet. What we do know is that, in exchange for formally recognizing Israel, Saudi Arabia could receive expanded arms sales from the U.S., support in developing a civilian nuclear program, and assurances that the U.S. will treat an attack on Saudi Arabia like an attack on its own soil.

That’s a major shift from Biden’s earlier pledge to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and treat the kingdom as “a pariah” over (among other things) its government’s extensively documented record of human rights abuses, as well as the killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khasshogi. In reference to Saudi Arabia’s brutal war in Yemen, Biden promised on the on the campaign trail to “end the sale of material to the Saudis where they’re going in and murdering children.”

To date, air strikes carried out by the Saudi and United Arab Emirates (UAE)-led coalition in Yemen have killed more than 19,200 civilians. That coalition has allegedly committed war crimes. Human Rights Watch reported this summer that Saudi forces have killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants, including women and children, attempting to enter the kingdom from Yemen. After the Pentagon administered at least $54.6 billion of military support to Saudi Arabia and the UAE between 2015 and 2021, Biden announced in February of that year that the U.S. would end its support for “offensive” actions in Yemen—but military support for the war effort continued. Just after the Saudis announced progress in normalization talks, the White House last month approved a $500 million arms sale to the kingdom—the first in over a year.