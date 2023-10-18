How Many Innocent People Must Die Before Revenge Is Served?

There is no reasonable doubt that Israel has the right to defend its people, particularly against such an existential threat as Hamas, whose unspeakable acts have cost them all shreds of legitimacy, both in the eyes of the world and the Palestinian people they hide behind. Israel has every right to pursue its legitimate enemies with a scorched-earth vengeance.

There is also no reasonable doubt that Palestinian civilians are not among these legitimate enemies. The vast majority were as horrified by Hamas’s actions as the rest of the world, even though Israel has spent the past 15 years playing warden to a de facto prison—locking two million people into a space half the size of New York City; limiting their right to travel; severely curtailing the basic necessities of food, water, and power; and dropping the occasional explosive, killing more than 6,000 innocent Palestinians in an ongoing (and escalating) campaign of terror and humiliation.

It is a sad statistical fact that the children traumatized by the events of today are the extremists of tomorrow. Whether their family and friends meet their end from a Hamas bullet, an Israeli rocket, or an American bomb (we are the world’s largest arms dealer, accounting for 40 percent of international arms sales), these children will bear a generational trauma that demands a commitment to retribution. Only their nationality will determine whether they rise through the ranks of a DIY terrorist organization or an organized military machine. It won’t matter if they are targeting civilians or going through civilians to reach their target, they will plough through innocents to get to the guilty. They will repay in multiples with the blood of other civilians for the blood of theirs.