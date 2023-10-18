How Many Innocent People Must Die Before Revenge Is Served?

Perspective is the first casualty of war. We tell ourselves what we need to tell ourselves to commit the horrors that we are horrified our enemy committed first. How quickly we shed our illusion of decency, so shocked by the moment that we accept that destroying an enemy hiding behind civilians necessitates killing the civilians. We respond to atrocities by committing more atrocities, and then act surprised when the pendulum swings back in our direction.

Every law of war, every superhero ethos, every shred of common sense and basic decency tells us that the good guys are the ones who don’t kill children. The Israeli children butchered on October 6 were no one’s enemy; nor the more than 700 Gazan children killed in the first week of the war by the Israeli response; nor the 16 Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas to use as human shields; nor the 551 Palestinian children that Israeli forces killed to eliminate 600 terrorists in 2014; nor the 25 settler children who died from terror attacks over the past 15 years; nor the unknown number of children currently lying under the rubble of the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.