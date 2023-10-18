The Twin Traumas of Ecological Collapse and Escalating Warfare

Of course, I am not comparing human deaths to bird deaths. Nor am I equating the trauma of witnessing death in the news to that of having our families killed and our homes destroyed, as Israelis did last Saturday, and Palestinians are now, at an even more devastating scale. But watching our world’s twin crises of ecological collapse and escalating warfare is taking a toll, even on those of us least directly affected.

The mental health effects of war, even on those of us far from the conflict, are well documented. After the bombings at the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001, research showed traumatic effects, not only on those who witnessed the terrorist attacks, but on people who saw them live on television. In fact, faraway TV consumers of the event were even more likely to develop trauma symptoms than those who lived in New York City at the time (as I did).

These effects have been greatly worsened by cell phones and social media. We did not carry our televisions with us everywhere in 2001; we now consume the imagery of war, terrorism, and violence far more avidly. For many of us, staying informed is an obligation, a matter of conscience, of good citizenship. Yet the World Health Organization—and many other experts—say that consuming war imagery can intensify our distress. The National Alliance on Mental Health is recommending that we limit our exposure to images of the war in Israel and Gaza because of their impact on our mental health.