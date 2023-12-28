The Campus Gaza Controversies Are Another Right-Wing Distraction

Much has been made of militants hopping into tunnels under hospitals and apartment buildings to evade Israeli bombs; one might be forgiven for assuming, given the now-roiling discourses about “support for Hamas” at elite universities, that those militants might emerge from beneath Yale’s dining halls any day now. And ever since the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT testified before the House in a hearing on antisemitism on campus earlier this month, the narrative that our colleges have been captured by students who endorse the slaughter of Jews with the tacit support of campus administrators has kicked into high gear. While there’s no merit to that nonsense, the suppression of pro-Palestinian advocacy on those grounds poses a real challenge for the left—and it’s one that won’t be overcome with mere appeals to the virtues of free speech.

It should go without saying that there’s been an undeniable rise in both antisemitic activity and rhetoric since Hamas’s massacres in October, both on campus and off. And no college or institution should abide threats, harassment, or violence directed at the Jewish community. But it’s also undeniably true that charges of antisemitism are being used to silence as many critics of the Israeli state and advocates for the Palestinian cause as Israel’s most dogged defenders feel they can get away with. Chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine are being shut down. Pro-Palestinian events are being canceled. Publications are being pulled. And Middle East scholars are reporting that they’ve turned to censoring themselves more aggressively.

All told, the civil rights group Palestine Legal has received more than 450 requests for aid on campus since October 7 according to The New York Times, including cases involving “students who have had scholarships revoked or been doxxed, professors who have been disciplined, and administrators who have gotten pressured by trustees.”