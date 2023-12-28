The Campus Gaza Controversies Are Another Right-Wing Distraction

Taking the freedom of institutions seriously in this way is not without costs for progressives. Bill Ackman and the captains of Wall Street do, in this framework, have the right to bar pro-Palestinian activists from employment at Scrooge McDuck Capital. The purges we’re seeing now are not incompatible with sound liberal principles—advocates for the Palestinian cause will not find refuge in them or in a fuzzy speech maximalism defined and defended inconsistently by most of its own proponents. And activists know this already: All of the action against the pro-Palestinian left now was preceded by the cancellations of controversial academics like Norman Finkelstein and Steve Salaita as well as a years-long assault on the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, which has been the target of laws, executive orders, or resolutions in at least 36 states.

None of this attracted much broad public interest or outrage; we did not hear from many magazine writers or major newspaper columnists that the state acting against pro-Palestinian activists through anti-BDS laws portended the end of free discourse in this country or Western civilization itself. Just as before October 7, the left and Palestine’s advocates will not be rescued today by the neutral application and enforcement of norms. The only recourse is politics—the sturdiest argument against the repression of those speaking for Palestine isn’t that institutions and the billionaires and propagandists pressuring them don’t have the right to try suppressing Israel’s critics but that the Palestinian cause is substantively just, and Israel’s defenders are backing a senseless and immoral war, a stance more and more Americans are coming to agree with.

Despite all that’s being thrown against them, activists around the country are continuing to make that case stridently and straightforwardly—absent the cowardice and laziness that has driven so many near the political center and right, unwilling to defend their stances on matters like racial justice and transgender rights on their own merits, into proxy debates on free speech designed to secure a place for right-leaning opinions in otherwise liberal institutions, a kind of ideological affirmative action.