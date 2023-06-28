The Right’s Campus Culture War Machine

The Channels of Student Activism: How the Left and Right Are Winning (and Losing) in Campus Politics Today by Amy J. Binder and Jeffrey L. Kidder Buy on Bookshop

High-profile conflicts over free speech and academic freedom are not exactly invented—but the larger narrative I just sketched is false. As Pennsylvania State University communications professor Bradford Vivian argues in Campus Misinformation: The Real Threat to Free Speech in American Higher Education, violations of decorum are comparatively rare, but the right has woven them into a dangerous meta-narrative about the fragility of First Amendment freedoms on campus. And the strategy has worked. Liberals and liberal media institutions are often so unsettled, and perhaps embarrassed, by events that position left-wing students as intolerant and illiberal that they have come to believe in a manufactured crisis.



Campus Misinformation: The Real Threat to Free Speech in American Higher Education by Bradford Vivian Buy on Bookshop

As anyone who works in higher education knows, however, the thousands of classes, events, extracurriculars, and dorm conversations that make up most of daily life on a university campus normally occur without incident, whether students agree or disagree with one another. In their book The Channels of Student Activism: How the Left and Right Are Winning (and Losing) in Campus Politics Today, sociologists Amy J. Binder and Jeffrey L. Kidder recognize this reality and ask how students actually experience the campus culture wars fueling our nation’s partisan divide. Their findings suggest that students across the political spectrum are generally more tolerant, more interested in diverse viewpoints and ideas, and more critical of their own political allies than assumptions about political polarization can account for.

But what both books show is that the right is better positioned to take advantage of the scandals—some provoked and others resulting from poor decisions—that do erupt. National student organizations are better at channeling students with conservative leanings into professional activism aimed at creating bad press for higher education. Right-wing media is so effective at seizing on and amplifying controversies, making sure that the distortions that proliferate on social media become the focus of higher education coverage, that mainstream news organizations are often just covering the coverage rather than investigating events. The networks that sustain the campus culture wars are not only powerful and well-financed; they operate far beyond campus.

