The Right’s Campus Culture War Machine

The networks that sustain the campus culture wars are not only powerful and well-financed; they operate far beyond campus.

Campuses have always been targets for political attacks, and students, as Binder and Kidder contend, have always acted to assert “their vision of what American democracy should look like.” In 1775, one student, a young Alexander Hamilton, held at bay a howling mob that was bent on violently seizing and expelling the Loyalist Tory president of King’s College in Manhattan (now Columbia University). Hamilton’s spellbinding revolutionary oratory allowed the frightened administrator to slip away and make his way to an English ship.

Although the classical educations favored by gentlemen and aspiring gentlemen prior to the late nineteenth century left little room for arguments about current affairs, it was still difficult to guard campuses from a disputatious, and often violent, American political culture. Between 1760 and 1860, students rioted repeatedly for their right to dissent from rules that they believed were unjust. Princeton, which prided itself on campus comity between Northern and Southern men in these years, kept the peace by banning political displays on campus. When war broke out in 1861, that agreement crumbled: Northern students took over the university’s oldest building and hung the Union flag from it.

But political disputes did not harden into arguments over speech and academic freedom until the twentieth century. We can trace the rise of campuses as sites for conservative cultural anxiety to the publication of William F. Buckley Jr.’s God and Man at Yale: The Superstitions of “Academic Freedom” (1951). As Buckley charged, colleges had become not just dangerously progressive, but secular. Yale’s curriculum, he argued, had reduced religion to an intellectual course of study that served few students. Courses were taught by nonbelievers, at least one of whom regarded faith as a “useful superstition.” The criticisms stung, particularly because Buckley’s book became a national bestseller. In February 1952, both in the wake of the book and amid Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy’s attacks on educators, a committee of Yale alumni responded with an investigation into communism, irreligion, and academic freedom at the institution.