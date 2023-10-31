Mike Johnson Has a Dangerous Victim Complex

Kristin Kobes Du Mez is a historian of the Christian right (and a Christian herself). “He is incredibly standard in terms of being a right-wing, white evangelical Christian nationalist,” she remarked to Politico after Johnson’s win. “Freedom for them means freedom to obey God’s law, not freedom to do what you want.” As such, she continued, Johnson’s “commitment is not to democracy.” Rather, “he seems to be saying he’s committed to minority rule, if that’s what it takes to ensure that we stay on the Christian foundation that the founders have set up.”

Consider Johnson’s Christian Nationalism in light of his own history with electoral politics. Five years before he attempted to overturn the 2020 election, Johnson joined the Louisiana state legislature without needing a single vote, after no one ran against him for a vacant seat in 2015. At the time of his winning the seat by default, Johnson was also still serving as counsel for Christian right projects, such as Freedom Guard. At Freedom Guard, Johnson won a court case on behalf of the Creationist group he would go on to blog for, awarding tax incentives to a “Noah’s Ark” tourist attraction that was an “extension” of the group’s “ministry.” Again, Johnson worked to paint Christians as a victimized group, a legal tactic that rewrote reality. The resulting victory, said Johnson, set a “precedent” that the “First Amendment does not allow Christian organizations to be treated like second-class citizens merely because of what they believe.”

As a state legislator, one of Johnson’s big moves in 2016 was to pass legislation meant to undermine marriage equality—then nationally protected—in Louisiana. In his attempt to win support for the legislation, according to reporting from John Stanton at The Gambit, Johnson cited what he called “specific examples” of clergy members and religious groups being “prosecuted, fined, [and] punished” for refusing to perform weddings for same-sex couples. As Stanton showed, there have been no such instances of prosecutions, fines, or punishment. How far of a leap is it from fake prosecutions to fake electors? The distance is considerably narrowed if you believe God wills you to go there.