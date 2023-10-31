Mike Johnson Has a Dangerous Victim Complex

Mike Johnson did not come out nowhere—unless the political workings of the Christian right are in some “nowhere” zone, as can seem the case with much political reporting. The journalist Sarah Posner recently wrote that she first encountered Johnson back in 2007. “At the time, Johnson insisted to me that Christians were the ones facing discrimination,” recalled Posner. He was then an attorney working for Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian right law project that would go on to successive Supreme Court victories, most notably rolling back abortion rights in the Dobbs decision and undermining LGBTQ rights in the (purported) same-sex wedding website case 303 Creative. Like Johnson himself, ADF has flown relatively below the political radar, even though it openly states that its mission is to use the power of the judiciary to bring about its biblical worldview. This worldview involves outlawing abortion, criminalizing queer sex, and eliminating trans people.

At the time Posner interviewed Johnson, in the 2000s, he was one of the public faces of ADF (then called the Alliance Defense Fund), penning lines on their behalf like, “Experts project that homosexual marriage is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.” He insisted that “[r]adical homosexual advocacy groups ... desperate for liberal judges” pose a threat to the “entire democratic system.” For ADF and for Johnson, lesbian, gay, and bisexual people in the United States were not being threatened by the Christian right; rather, lesbian, gay, and bisexual people were the ones threatening Christians. For Christians to defend themselves and to defeat gay people, Johnson proposed passing constitutional amendments that would essentially outlaw same-sex marriage. At the time, this was a popular project, with amendments passing in 11 states in one election in 2004. That came to an eventual end with Obergefell, but by then the notion that rights for LGBTQ people posed an existential threat to American Christians had taken root. It would continue to be ADF’s signature thesis, inverting the oppressor and the oppressed.

It would be comforting to look at this argument, alleging Christians in the U.S. are victims of discrimination and persecution who are owed protection by the state, and see it merely as a ploy, a way of gaming the legal system. But Johnson appears to sincerely believe it. After seven years of the MAGA movement, and opposition to it too often confined to fact-checking and prosecuting a cast of out-of-touch extremists, untalented grifters, and shameless con men, Johnson appears to have scrambled the playbook—because he does seem to really believe in something more than his own self-advancement. “So which is he: an anti-democratic politician and an insurrectionist, or a mild-mannered Christian?” the religion scholar Matthew D. Taylor asked rhetorically, shortly after Johnson was elected speaker. “Part of the problem is that we have come to imagine that a person cannot be both at the same time.”