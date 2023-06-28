The Christian Right Is Making Up Wedding Websites to Attack LGBTQ People

ADF has explicitly situated the case of 303 Creative in “war on woke”–style grievances, as advanced by some of the loudest voices on the right, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and newsletter publisher Bari Weiss. (ADF even quotes Weiss in its publicity materials on the case.) ADF’s work in the courts is one part of this broader struggle, in which the Christian right paint themselves—despite their Supreme Court wins, despite their sway over judicial appointments—as underdogs. In this worldview, oppressors are everywhere, from schools with policies that affirm transgender students to the Food and Drug Administration approving mifepristone for medication abortion two decades ago, to “cultural elites,” as ADF decreed this June, who (in their view) devised Pride month “to change you, and to change your children—not always through force, but through the habitual dulling of our moral senses.”

With this current case against anti-discrimination policies, ADF seems to have found a more receptive audience than it did with Masterpiece Cakeshop in 2018. At oral argument for 303 Creative, “the conservative justices mostly ignored the state’s interest in making sure its LGBTQ citizens are not treated as second-class citizens,” Caroline Mala Corbin, a law professor at the University of Miami, observed in December. “Instead, various justices on the right emphasized … how decent people with honorable religious beliefs might oppose same-sex marriage.”

Arguing before the court in December, ADF attorney Kristen Waggoner tried to stick to her message that Smith, her client, was “compelled” to create speech she opposed or else run afoul of the law—if she were ever actually hired to create a wedding website for a same-sex couple, of course. But even should she be hired to design such a wedding website, it doesn’t follow that her speech would be compelled in any way. The anti-discrimination act her suit challenges, the ACLU argued in its brief in the case, “does not prescribe any particular message that artists—or anyone else—must express. If it did, the ACLU would challenge the law as a content-based compulsion of speech.” That is, even if this were not just a case involving something that had not happened yet, the ADF’s basis for bringing this pre-enforcement challenge was divorced from the reality of the law.