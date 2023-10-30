According to the petition Tingley filed before the Supreme Court, Washington’s conversion therapy ban “forbids him from speaking, treating his professional license as a license for government censorship.” Tingley objects to the very definition of conversion therapy, arguing that there are children and teenagers who actually “seek” to “change” their sexual orientation and gender identity and are, therefore, genuinely in need of a therapist. Calling the law’s penalties—which include a $5,000 fine per violation—“draconian,” Tingley claims that he “lives in continuous fear of government persecution” and has “sued to vindicate his constitutional rights.”



Tingley’s case boils down to an argument that the conversations he has as a part of his practice as a counselor should be considered speech and not conduct, attempting to establish legal precedent by citing National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, a 2018 Supreme Court decision involving anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers in California. In that 5–4 decision, the conservative justices on the court said a California law requiring crisis pregnancy centers to inform pregnant people about state-funded reproductive health services “likely” violated the First Amendment, ruling that the government cannot compel or regulate professional speech. This decision was later used by the Eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2020 to strike down conversion therapy bans in Palm Beach County and Boca Raton, Florida.



“I think that there’s really significant differences between what the crisis pregnancy centers were arguing, which was, ‘You’re forcing us to say things we don’t want to say,’ as opposed to what’s happening here,” Anthony Michael Kreis, an assistant professor of law at Georgia State University’s College of Law, told The New Republic. “Here the state is saying that there is quasi-medical conduct unfolding in a way that has tangible harms that we’re trying to prevent.”

