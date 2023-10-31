Why We on the Israeli Left Feel Hit From Both Sides

Today, when these communities keep burying their dead and look into an uncertain future for themselves and their children, they also have to deal with many other issues. There is the blame game being played by right-wing supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have tried to deflect from his obvious responsibility for this catastrophe. There is the feeling of loneliness in light of the global left’s support of Hamas. And finally, there is the question of the future of the left wing in Israel during and after the war.

A prophet is not without honor, except in his hometown.

As I write these words, Netanyahu still hasn’t directly assumed any responsibility for the unbelievable failure of his policies of “divide and rule” vis-à-vis the Palestinians: appeasing Hamas and weakening the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah. In fact, soon after the shocking discoveries of the mass murder in the south during the first few days, the political games in the prime minister’s office resumed as usual. He blamed the IDF and the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, and insisted that he was never informed of the upcoming attack. At the same time, his multiple supporters started blaming the left for the disaster, mentioning the Oslo peace accords with Palestinians, the unilateral disengagement from Gaza of 2005 (that was actually executed by then–Likud chairman Ariel Sharon and supported by Netanyahu, then a minister in his Cabinet). It’s known that in Netanyahu’s world, everyone who doesn’t align with him automatically becomes “left.”