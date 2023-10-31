Why We on the Israeli Left Feel Hit From Both Sides

Nowadays the right-wing goons are not shy about shouting at the relatives of kidnapped Israelis who demand their loved ones’ return and wish that they also will be kidnapped by Hamas. A friend from the south told me that she wasn’t surprised—Netanyahu would not be Netanyahu if he stopped messing with politics even for a second—but still felt betrayed and hurt.

As a matter of fact, it was the left in Israel, as well as some politicians from the center, who repeatedly warned the public of Netanyahu’s warm embrace of Hamas and the free hand that he gave to settlers in the West Bank. In retrospect, the endless warnings and admonitions of Israeli human rights organizations and of left-wing politicians and journalists about the damage done by Netanyahu’s policies toward the Palestinians seem almost a prophecy.

After the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Israeli politics moved to the right and the left-wing Labor Party lost power for many years to come. It is tempting to think that following the war in Gaza, the political map will bounce back, at least to the center. Yet given the strength of the right wing today and the national trauma of October 7, it’s difficult to see it happening now. Inevitably there will be significant changes in the political map, but it’s unclear whether the left will be able to reinvent itself and regroup in order to have a stake in power.