Trump Freaks Out Over Reports He Massively Fumbled Putin Meeting
Despite his administration’s efforts to spin things, Donald Trump did not come out of the summit looking strong.
Donald Trump is furious that the media won’t report on the incredible concessions he’s wrested from Russian President Vladimir Putin—oh wait, there are none.
“I am totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, ‘We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine and the great United States of America, the most revered, respected, and powerful of all countries, EVER, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them for a thousand miles,’ the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump, one of the worst days in the history of our Country,” he wrote on Truth Social Monday.
“But that’s why they are the FAKE NEWS, and the badly failing Radical Left Democrats. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”
According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though, Trump has yet to nail down any actual concessions from Putin—just “concepts.” Without going into detail, Rubio said Sunday that whatever Putin had offered during the meeting hadn’t been enough for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, blaming the leader of the invaded country for the summit’s anticlimax.
Trump has been fuming for days over the media’s coverage of his do-nothing meeting Friday with Putin. “These people are sick!” he wrote in another post on Truth Social Sunday.
But as much as Trump would like to pretend, Moscow isn’t looking to cede territory—it’s looking to steal. The U.S. president claimed Sunday that Ukraine could end the fighting immediately if it were only willing to give up on reclaiming Crimea, and receiving a long-awaited NATO membership.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday Putin had agreed that the U.S. could offer Ukraine an “Article Five-like protection,” instead of actual membership into the military bloc. Russia also agreed to implement a law not to “go after any other European countries and violate their sovereignty,” Witkoff said. “And there was plenty more.”
But as of yet, no ceasefire agreement or peace deal has actually materialized from the meeting—only the president’s fan fiction.