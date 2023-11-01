Mike Johnson’s Greatest Fear

Aside from being Johnson’s friend, Guinness is a frequent speaker at Faith & Law in Washington D.C.—an Evangelical organization dedicated to bringing “a wide variety of distinguished speakers” to members of Congress and Hill staffers. In the Rayburn House Office Building last September, Guinness described a “War of the Worlds,” meaning “other ideologies which are not only against the Christian faith emphatically; they are also against the traditional understanding of the West and want to replace it all together.” He divides those threats into three categories: the red wave (Marxism), the rainbow wave (“the LGBTQ revolution”) and the Black wave (“Islamic radicalism”). Guinness goes on to ascribe mass shootings to “fatherless loner[s].”

It’s not so hard to see why Johnson and Guinness get along. The now speaker of the House has written in favor of criminalizing gay sex. Asked about the Green New Deal in 2019, he described it as a Trojan horse for socialism, “an evil that has been responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people, with Marxism at its root. All of those things are not American.”

Johnson was a relatively unknown backbencher before becoming speaker. In the past week, reporters have been slowly piecing together his biography and views, which include both election and climate denial. It’s not surprising that someone who made his name as a right-wing litigator would pal around with the likes Guinness. It also doesn’t seem likely his comments will make much of a splash: both are well within the bounds of the mainstream GOP.