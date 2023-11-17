George Santos Is a Sideshow. Pay Attention to the Real GOP Dangers.

The way things are headed, is it really crazy to imagine that we’re maybe weeks or months away from an incident of real violence by some right-wing Trumpist against a liberal Democrat on the House or Senate floor? Violence is celebrated in MAGA land. A poll came out last month showing that exactly one third of Republicans think violence may be necessary to prevail in politics. Only 13 percent of Democrats think so.

We’re at the point where it seems more likely than not that we’ll see violence—not random, and more orchestrated than isolated—before or certainly on Election Day. That’s a little more important than what Santos bought at Hermes.

But that’s not the only matter from which Santos is drawing attention. Rolling Stone’s scoop on new Speaker Mike Johnson’s remarks on a Christian radio show—where he characterized America as “depraved” and “dark” and almost irredeemable—was one of the more disturbing highlights of the week. What brought him to this low estimation of America? Is it perhaps because of greed, or the way we treat poor people—you know, the kind of admonition the actual Jesus might levy? No, Johnson is trashing the country because one-quarter of high-schoolers (an estimate that is undoubtedly a preposterous exaggeration, but so what if it isn’t?) aren’t straight.