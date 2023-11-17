George Santos Is a Sideshow. Pay Attention to the Real GOP Dangers.

Republicans seem bent on normalizing political violence, an agenda they advanced this week with Kevin McCarthy’s shoulder check of his colleague Tim Burchett and Senator Markwayne Mullin’s macho posturing during a Senate hearing. McCarthy denied that he meant anything by his shove, but Burchett, a serious right-winger in his own right who voted to oust McCarthy, said that it was definitely a “clean shot to the kidneys.”

Mullin’s preening was just an embarrassment for the United States Senate. How did a former MMA fighter become a U.S. senator anyway? Thank you, Oklahoma. And by the way, let’s not get carried away with the Mullin-as-Rambo theme. The guy is five-foot-eight and appears to have fought in just three MMA fights, which I ungrudgingly admit is three more than I have (and he did win them). But it doesn’t make him Mike Tyson.

Far worse than what Mullin did was the way he handled it afterward. You might have thought that he’d say, a bit sheepishly, that maybe things got a little out of hand there. You’re living in another time if you thought that. What he did was that he went on Newsmax—I guess there are now cases when Fox is for squishes—and bragged about it.