Mike Johnson Is Not Your Run-of-the-Mill Christian Zionist

Johnson and Hagee appear to be run-of-the-mill Christian Zionists, fueled by fantasies of a cataclysmic war in the Middle East that brings about the Second Coming of Christ, wherein all Muslims—and Jews, for that matter—either convert or face eternal damnation. It would be easy to dismiss these evangelicals and their apocalyptic fervor, but that would be a mistake, as their conceptualizations of Judaism and Israel are shared by many who are not so overtly eschatological, nor even Christian. In recent days, narratives of Jewish and Israeli exceptionalism have proliferated, as conservatives frame Hamas’s October 7 massacre as a blow, more fundamentally, to the West. These narratives go to show, rather paradoxically, the extent to which Jews remain an alien “other” in the minds of those working so assiduously to retro-fit them into their story of “Judeo-Christian” civilization.

Philosemitism, or Judeophilia, goes way back, but is thought to have infused Western culture not immediately after Holocaust—when “Christianity was on trial,” in the words of historian Magda Teter—but in the 1960s, when nations began to officially memorialize the Shoah. Many of us who grew up in the Catholic charismatic renewal of the 1970s and ’80s can certainly remember how it permeated that movement. As children, we called Jesus “Yeshua,” attended Christian seders, and were told that adults’ tongue-speaking was “ancient Hebrew.” Such gestures surely helped to deflect against charges of theological antisemitism, to which the Second Vatican Council had given some credence. But leaders offered a quite different reason for our needing to embrace our religion’s Jewish roots: We had to fight the “four horsemen of the apocalypse,” including Islam.

The weaponizing of Judaism against Islam was long a trademark of televangelists like Pat Robertson, who once claimed the entire world shook from the struggle between Israelis worshiping the “one true God” and Arabs worshiping Allah. It’s now a trademark of those white Christians who are now working to justify Israel’s obliteration of Gaza. Consider “pro-life” activist Lila Rose, who swiftly utilized her platform to justify Israeli air strikes, seeming to tell Palestinians, “Not your lives.” On October 11, Rose, who has a history of invoking antisemitic tropes, hosted Robert Nicholson, founder of the Philos Project, on the Lila Rose Podcast to frame the Israel-Gaza conflict as a battle between good and evil.