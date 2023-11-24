Remembering Charlie Peters

Hickock was one of many distinguished Washington Monthly writers who never actually wrote for the Monthly, in Hickock’s case because she died before it was founded. By this I mean writers who approached the topic of government in much the same spirit of intellectual and emotional engagement that Charlie wanted in Monthly pieces. Another was Lytton Strachey (1880–1932), whose profile of Florence Nightingale in Eminent Victorians revealed that the “lady with the lamp,” far from being some ethereal saint, had been a ferocious bureaucratic infighter who’d saved British lives by dragging its army, kicking and screaming, into modern methods of sanitation. Another was Robert Caro, whose The Power Broker demonstrated the extreme dangers of unaccountable public authorities that amass great power. I was astonished one day in 1984 or so when, walking into the Monthly’s dingy offices on Connecticut Avenue, I encountered Caro, already a legend (the first volume of his Lyndon Johnson biography just recently published to ecstatic reviews), perched precariously atop a stack of cardboard boxes in what passed for our reception area (there was no receptionist), waiting uncomplainingly to meet Charlie for lunch. “You work for a very interesting man,” he told me.

As a young state representative in West Virginia, Charlie ran John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign there. That brought him to Washington, where he joined the Peace Corps’s extraordinary founding team, led by Sargent Shriver and including Jay Rockefeller, Harris Wofford, Bill Moyers, William Haddad, and Frank Mankiewicz. Shriver decided that the Peace Corps needed an internal department of evaluation to make sure its programs met the needs of host countries and, if they didn’t, to fix them. Charlie quickly concluded that government employees were too circumspect to perform this task properly, so he started hiring professional journalists like Baker, Calvin Trillin, and Murray Kempton on a freelance basis. He quickly realized that all agencies of the federal government could be evaluated along the lines that Shriver had proposed, and in 1969 he created The Washington Monthly to do that.

At first Charlie ran the Monthly like a normal magazine, with professional salaries and name writers and all the other conventional accoutrements. That quickly sent the Monthly into Chapter 11. So, drawing on skills he’d developed when, right out of Columbia, he’d managed a shoestring theatrical troupe, Charlie cut expenses to the bone. Into the 1990s, and perhaps longer, he paid himself only $24,000 and his young editors, who came in for two-year stints near the start of their careers, $8,400. (“Charlie thinks,” Monthly editor Jonathan Alter told me when I applied for a job there, “he may soon be able to pay in the five figures.” It never happened.) Working for a pittance (living largely off his wife Beth’s less-than-grand salary as a schoolteacher) was the price Charlie paid to have the life he wanted, and he paid it gladly. Unlike most small magazines of opinion, the Monthly did not have a wealthy owner; instead, Charlie had a revolving group of small investors to whom he turned in times of need, none of them expecting any return, which was good because they ended up owning well in excess of 100 percent of the magazine. I should here mention that Charlie’s favorite movie was Mel Brooks’s The Producers, whose two main characters go to jail for using that same maneuver to sell shares in a Broadway show that becomes an accidental hit.