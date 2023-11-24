Remembering Charlie Peters

Charlie was a fine writer; his best book, Five Days In Philadelphia, argued persuasively that the Republican convention of 1940, in bypassing the GOP’s isolationist establishment and instead nominating Wendell Willkie, played a crucial role in Hitler’s defeat. But he spoke most powerfully through the journalists he trained: Taylor Branch, biographer of Martin Luther King; Fallows and Nicholas Lemann at Texas Monthly and later The Atlantic (and, still later for Lemann, The New Yorker); Gregg Easterbrook at The Atlantic; Katherine Boo at The New Yorker; Paul Glastris, who succeeded Charlie as editor of the Monthly; Michael Kinsley, Walter Shapiro, Mickey Kaus, and myself at The New Republic; Jason DeParle, James Bennet, and Michelle Cottle at The New York Times; David Ignatius, foreign affairs columnist at The Washington Post; and too many others to name. No less robust is the Monthly’s roster of former interns, including John Harris, co-founder of Politico; Ezra Klein, the influential columnist and podcaster for The New York Times; Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center; and Douglas Jehl, international editor of The Washington Post. Under Glastris, the Monthly continues to send journalists out into the world who are engrossed in the unglamorous nuts and bolts of legislating and regulating.

When Charlie retired from the Monthly editorship, he started a nonprofit called Understanding Government to fund Washington Monthly–style investigations of government bureaucracy and how it could be made to work better. It performed good work for about 15 years before shutting its doors. One of Charlie’s frustrations, though, was that almost all those who applied for grants were academics rather than journalists. Charlie had no particular objection to funding academic studies, but he wanted the Monthly’s journalistic approach to covering the federal government to go viral, as we say today. That never happened. The nooks and crannies of government that the Monthly covers get multi-page investigations in the Post or the Times when things go egregiously wrong, and more routine coverage in the trade press and in Politico Pro, the trade arm of Politico, where I worked for several years as an editor. But there is still very little in between—ongoing critical coverage aimed at improving government performance at the ground level, pitched not to government professionals but to ordinary citizens who favor more effective governance. People today want to hate government, or to defend it unquestioningly. But in a properly working democracy, when we look at government we’re looking at ourselves. When we don’t like what we see, it’s up to us to set it right. That’s what Charlie Peters taught me and many others.