Yet only 1.3 percent of banking employees belong to a union, compared to about 6 percent in the entire private sector. “The financial sector is currently the least unionized in the country,” says the CWA, “despite having the largest footprint on the U.S. economy.” That’s a slight exaggeration; insurance has a lower unionization rate (1.2 percent). But I suppose you could argue insurance is part of the financial sector. Anyway, banking’s unionization rate is very low. Restaurant employees, most of whom work in fast food, have a higher unionization rate than bankers. The reason it’s news when two bank branches separated by three thousand miles try to join a union is that it happens so rarely. When 100 workers at Beneficial State Bank, a Los Angeles–based community bank founded by the philanthropist billionaire Tom Steyer, voted to affiliate with CWA last March, it became the first bank to unionize since First American Bank in Willmar, Minnesota, affiliated with the UAW way back in 1983. By one estimate, no more than 30 banks have ever been unionized at any given time, and none of the big ones has ever unionized.

Wells Fargo is one of the big ones. It’s the fourth-largest bank in the United States, with assets of almost $1.7 trillion and more branches (4,600) than any other bank except JP Morgan Chase, the country’s biggest bank. It’s usually a mistake for managers to read a union drive as a sign that the company’s workers don’t love them—Howard Schultz of Starbucks was notoriously susceptible to such self-pity—but in the case of Wells Fargo, CWA started organizing because of the 2016 scandal over workers being pressured to engage in deceptive practices ranging from sleazy to illegal. As of September, management was still struggling to right the ship. Indeed, as recently as December 2022, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau leveled a $1.7 billion fine, plus $2 billion in customer restitution, on Wells Fargo for assessing fees and interest charges on auto and home loans illegally. “Wells Fargo is a corporate recidivist,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said at the time.