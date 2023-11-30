Yet the U.S. continues to be a “significant part of the problem” Kerry referenced. The country is now producing more crude oil than at any point in its history, having doubled production from just a decade ago. A report published this week by the Center for Biological Diversity finds that 17 major fossil fuel projects approved by the Biden administration are projected to create more emissions in 2030 than will be eliminated by White House climate policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. accounts for more than a third of all planned oil and gas expansion through the end of this decade—more than any other country on earth. As talks continue, it’ll auction off 44,000 acres of land across the West for oil and gas drilling.

The U.S. has no plan to proactively phase out so-called “unabated” fossil fuel production, despite the pledge it’s made to that effect. There are also no assurances that emissions from ever-expanding fossil fuel production can in fact be abated—a term that refers to capturing and storing carbon emissions—at any meaningful scale.

Kerry, meanwhile, said during the same presser that the U.S. will be “refocusing effort and energy on the 1.5 degrees [Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit], which is the critical guidepost for all of us here.” Kerry has a somewhat fantastical view on how to achieve this goal in a world where nations are on track to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels that is consistent with this limit: Oil and gas executives, according to Kerry, will take “public responsibility” for their emissions and come to the climate negotiating table in good faith, all the while investing unprecedented amounts of money into renewables and low-carbon ventures like carbon capture and storage. Over time, then, government incentives for things like electric vehicles will both “reduce demand for gasoline” and spur further investments in low-carbon technologies, he told the Financial Times earlier this month.