Fossil fuels, that is, are as prominent as ever in the climate talks that should theoretically be plotting their demise. The Production Gap Report, released earlier this month by the U.N. Environment Program and several nonprofit research outfits, finds that the world is now on track to produce 110 percent more fossil fuels in 2030 than is consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), and 69 percent more than would be consistent with limiting warming to two degrees Celsius.

The company Al Jaber runs is particularly bad on this front: An analysis by the German nonprofit Urgewald finds that ADNOC’s $150 billion plans to continue expanding oil and gas production are more out of step with plans to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius than those of any other driller on earth. While the company has talked up its plan to capture emissions from these operations, planned gas expansions would produce 20 times as much carbon dioxide as even its ambitious goal to draw down 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year. ADNOC has denied the charges, telling The Guardian that the “data and assumptions” in Urgewald’s report “are incorrect and misleading.”



It’s worth understanding how exactly fossil fuel companies tend to influence U.N. climate talks. Rather than stalking the halls peddling climate-denial talking points or making a full-throated case for continued fossil fuel expansion, industry representatives and trade associations tend to obfuscate the harms of fossil fuel production by heralding the promise of policies and technologies that will play an at best marginal role in meeting climate goals. (Few climate experts disagree that carbon capture and storage, for instance, will play a role in decarbonizing industrial processes like steel and cement production, which either require levels of heat that are difficult to reach without energy-dense fossil fuels or produce greenhouse gases as a by-product.) The trouble is that capturing carbon at all remains prohibitively expensive and inefficient, requiring an extraordinary amount of energy that still mostly comes from fossil fuels via enhanced oil recovery. Eighty percent of carbon capture and storage projects have failed. What carbon can be captured is typically used to dig up even more fossil fuels via so-called enhanced oil recovery.

